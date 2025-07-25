 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19338852 Edited 25 July 2025 – 02:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

 


Dear CEOs,

We will perform temporary maintenance on July 24 to ensure continued smooth operation.

During the maintenance, CEOs will not be able to connect to the game. 

Check below for more details. 

▣ Temporary Maintenance Schedule

▷ July 24, 23:30 - July 25, 00:30 (UTC-5)

▣ Temporary Maintenance Content

- An issue where gear with a different option than the one selected is obtained from the Latent and Set Option Selection item. ※ Item recalls and restorations will be carried out in sequence.

▣ Temporary Maintenance Compensation

▷ 500,000 Credits ▷ 3,000 Eternium


We are sorry for the inconvenience. 

Thank you


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1976441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link