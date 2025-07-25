



Dear CEOs,

We will perform temporary maintenance on July 24 to ensure continued smooth operation.

During the maintenance, CEOs will not be able to connect to the game.

Check below for more details.

▣ Temporary Maintenance Schedule

▷ July 24, 23:30 - July 25, 00:30 (UTC-5)

▣ Temporary Maintenance Content

- An issue where gear with a different option than the one selected is obtained from the Latent and Set Option Selection item. ※ Item recalls and restorations will be carried out in sequence.



▣ Temporary Maintenance Compensation

▷ 500,000 Credits ▷ 3,000 Eternium





We are sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you



