🛠 Improved Story Experience

Some cutscenes have been adjusted to make the flow of the story feel more natural.



A few new cutscenes have also been added to help deepen the characters and their backgrounds.



🔊 Sound Additions

We've added several sound effects to cutscenes (using Soundly), bringing more life and atmosphere to character movements and scene changes.



🐞 Other Fixes

A handful of minor bugs have been fixed. If something felt a little off before, you might notice things running a bit smoother now.



This update is a small one, but it brings a few subtle improvements to the story and overall feel of the game.