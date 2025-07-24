 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19338832 Edited 24 July 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is a small one, but it brings a few subtle improvements to the story and overall feel of the game.


🛠 Improved Story Experience

  • Some cutscenes have been adjusted to make the flow of the story feel more natural.
  • A few new cutscenes have also been added to help deepen the characters and their backgrounds.

🔊 Sound Additions

  • We've added several sound effects to cutscenes (using Soundly), bringing more life and atmosphere to character movements and scene changes.

🐞 Other Fixes

  • A handful of minor bugs have been fixed. If something felt a little off before, you might notice things running a bit smoother now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3002061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link