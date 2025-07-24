Since I've been working on new features for the new map, I thought these would be good to release now, so here's a bonus update.
Burning and Electrified Zombies
Burning Zombies apply a damage over time effect to you, delaying your health regeneration by a few seconds.
Electrified Zombies zap away your kinetic energy and take no damage from Fortify.
Monotome Buff
Monotome now also increases guns penetration. You can now also view Akimbo and Monotome weapon stats in the Weapons screen, this also equips Akimbo and Monotome weapons to your lobby character.
In other news...
Special Zombies can now rarely spawn during normal waves.
New "Random Types" Zombie Modifier allows for random special zombie types to all the time.
"Burning" and "Electrified" Zombie Modifiers for permanent waves of these types of zombies.
Fire Barrels now set you on fire :)
The Sten is no longer mirrored until you equip an akimbo Sten.
5 new achievements.
Changed files in this update