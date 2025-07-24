 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338749 Edited 24 July 2025 – 05:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since I've been working on new features for the new map, I thought these would be good to release now, so here's a bonus update.

Burning and Electrified Zombies

Burning Zombies apply a damage over time effect to you, delaying your health regeneration by a few seconds.

Electrified Zombies zap away your kinetic energy and take no damage from Fortify.

Monotome Buff

Monotome now also increases guns penetration. You can now also view Akimbo and Monotome weapon stats in the Weapons screen, this also equips Akimbo and Monotome weapons to your lobby character.

In other news...

  • Special Zombies can now rarely spawn during normal waves.

  • New "Random Types" Zombie Modifier allows for random special zombie types to all the time.

  • "Burning" and "Electrified" Zombie Modifiers for permanent waves of these types of zombies.

  • Fire Barrels now set you on fire :)

  • The Sten is no longer mirrored until you equip an akimbo Sten.

  • 5 new achievements.

