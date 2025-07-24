Since I've been working on new features for the new map, I thought these would be good to release now, so here's a bonus update.

Burning and Electrified Zombies

Burning Zombies apply a damage over time effect to you, delaying your health regeneration by a few seconds.

Electrified Zombies zap away your kinetic energy and take no damage from Fortify.

Monotome Buff

Monotome now also increases guns penetration. You can now also view Akimbo and Monotome weapon stats in the Weapons screen, this also equips Akimbo and Monotome weapons to your lobby character.

In other news...