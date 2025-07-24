We have updated the appearance of most ship, boats and some buildings.
General
- Your units that take damage now flash on the minimap
- Pathfinding calculation has been significantly accelerated, reducing CPU load and improving replay fast-forwarding
- Important game events are now voiced
- You can now link your Discord account to your game account to automatically manage Discord roles based on player achievements
- In private games, you can now join as a spectator who can view the match from any player's perspective but cannot control anything
- Most ships and some buildings have received visual updates and improvements
- A new healthbars style for units and buildings is now available in the store
- The plains and coastal areas are now covered with grass
- Added battle music for the Abstract Country and Britain
Map Editor
- Environment placement tool can now be rotated using hotkeys
Bugfixes
- Dealing damage to units and buildings of an eliminated ally counted as friendly fire and could lead to the attacker being kicked
- Torpedo boat was attacking submarines at depth without dealing any damage
Balance
- All units now take the same amount of transport space as their population cost
- Medieval Age transition cost increased from 0/2000/800 to 0/2500/1000
Stone Age:
- Maceman: cost reduced from 50/30 to 50/25
Early Europe:
- Fishing boat: fish gathering speed reduced from 6.0 to 5.4
- Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 20 sec.
- Heavy Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 15 sec.
Early Asia:
- Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 16 sec.
- Heavy Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 12 sec.
- Fishing boat: fish gathering speed reduced from 4.7 to 4.4
- House: average armor increased from 2.5 to 3
Western Europe:
- Pier: average armor increased from 4 to 5.5
- Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
- Fort: can no longer train Halberdier; Spearman training time reduced from 32 to 30 sec.
- Halberdier: damage increased from 14 to 15
- Landsknecht: cost reduced from 100/0/150 to 100/0/140; upgrade time from Swordsman increased from 20 to 24 sec.
- Barracks: health increased from 500 to 600
- Royal Barracks: health increased from 500 to 700
- Stable: health increased from 500 to 600
- Royal Stable: health increased from 500 to 700
- Shooting range: health increased from 500 to 600; Longbow cost reduced from 125/50 to 110/50
- Royal Shooting range: health increased from 500 to 700
- Cuirassier: damage changed from 20 to 2×15; building damage changed from 15 to 2×11
- Longbow: health increased from 55 to 60; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.; training time reduced from 40/30 to 36/28 sec.
- Heavy Knight: training time reduced from 100/80 to 80/70
- Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; fish capacity increased from 100 to 150; turn rate reduced by 20%
- Morgenstern: damage increased from 2×22 to 2×23; building damage increased from 2×15 to 2×16; average armor increased from 4.5 to 6.2
- Crossbowman: attack interval reduced from 2.4 to 2.3 sec.; cost reduced from 100/100 to 80/90
Eastern Europe:
- Worker: tower construction speed reduced by 10%
- Pier: average armor increased from 3 to 4.5
- Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
- Cuirassier: damage changed from 19 to 2×13; building damage changed from 18 to 2×10
- Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; fish capacity increased from 100 to 150; turn rate reduced by 20%
- Squad: upgrade time from Swordsman increased from 15 to 20 sec.
- Crossbowman: attack interval reduced from 2.4 to 2.3 sec.; cost reduced from 100/100 to 80/90
- Archer: food cost increased from 60 to 70
- Pernach: attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.
- Cannon: attack range changed from 100–320 to 110–300
Western Asia:
- Fishing boat added
- Pier: average armor increased from 4 to 4.5
- Azap: average armor reduced from 2.8 to 2.0; max attack range reduced from 14 to 12; building damage reduced from 7 to 6
- Sipakh: cost reduced from 200/60/20 to 180/50/20
- Elephant-rammer: building damage reduced from 2×100 to 2×90
Eastern Asia:
- Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
- Ronin: cost reduced from 200/50 to 180/50
- Horse archer: food cost reduced from 250 to 220; arrow spread reduced from 16% to 15%; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.
- Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; turn rate reduced by 20%
- Cho-ko-nu: cost reduced from 50/80/40 to 50/70/30
Abstract nation:
- Steamboat: capacity increased from 50 to 55
- Trench mortar: hitbox and damage radius reduced by 5%; explosion radius increased by 10%
- Cavalryman: damage changed from 2×20 to 3×17
- APC: infantry capacity increased from 5 to 6; attack interval reduced from 2.8 to 2.5 sec.
- Howitzer: minimum attack range increased from 70 to 85
- Squadron cannon: projectile spread reduced from 18% to 16%; minimum attack range increased from 50 to 70
- Grenade launcher: cost reduced from 150/400/50 to 150/300/50; building damage reduced from 130 to 90
- Motorcycle: cost reduced from 300/500/150 to 200/400/150
- Military balloon: AA spread increased from 20% to 22%
- Soldier: cost reduced from 100/60/20 to 90/60/20
Turkey:
- Steam debarquer: capacity increased from 50 to 55
- Light cannon: attack interval reduced from 9.0 to 8.5 sec.
- Mortar: attack interval reduced from 9.0 to 8.5 sec.
- Artillery tower: projectile spread reduced from 16% to 15%
Germany:
- Cannon Kolossal: cost reduced from 1500/5000/5000 to 1500/4000/4000
Russia:
- Red devil: damage changed from 2×20 to 3×17; cost increased from 160/50 to 180/50; attack interval increased from 0.9 to 1.0 sec.
- AA Tachanka: damage reduced from 15 to 13
- Partisan: max attack range reduced from 80 to 70; bullet count per shot reduced from 7 to 6
- Death’s Scythe: attack interval increased from 11 to 12 sec.
- BM-13: explosion radius increased by 8%; movement speed increased from 50 to 55; turn rate increased by 25%
China:
- Mounted guardsman: damage increased from 24 to 25; building damage increased from 9 to 10; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5
- Foreign Supply Center: unit reservation limit per type increased from 5 to 6
Japan:
- Mortar motorcycle: population cost reduced from 4 to 3; explosion radius increased by 10%
- Hand cannon: explosion radius increased by 10%
Poland:
- Ulan: cost reduced from 300/50 to 260/50; damage changed from 22 to 2×18; attack interval increased from 0.8 to 1.0 sec.
Persia:
- Atash: attack interval reduced from 35 to 30 sec.
- Eye of Simurgh: cost reduced from 1000/300/120 to 800/300/100; training time reduced from 70 to 65 sec.
Italy:
- Armored car Terni: bullet spread increased from 10% to 11%; damage reduced from 18 to 17; cost increased from 180/450/350 to 200/450/400; attack interval increased from 2.4 to 2.5 sec.
- Bomber Ca.132: health reduced from 800 to 700
- Howitzer D.S.: attack range changed from 80–450 to 100–420
