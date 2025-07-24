 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19338715
Hello everyone!

We have updated the appearance of most ship, boats and some buildings.





































General
  • Your units that take damage now flash on the minimap
  • Pathfinding calculation has been significantly accelerated, reducing CPU load and improving replay fast-forwarding
  • Important game events are now voiced
  • You can now link your Discord account to your game account to automatically manage Discord roles based on player achievements
  • In private games, you can now join as a spectator who can view the match from any player's perspective but cannot control anything
  • Most ships and some buildings have received visual updates and improvements
  • A new healthbars style for units and buildings is now available in the store
  • The plains and coastal areas are now covered with grass
  • Added battle music for the Abstract Country and Britain


Map Editor
  • Environment placement tool can now be rotated using hotkeys


Bugfixes
  • Dealing damage to units and buildings of an eliminated ally counted as friendly fire and could lead to the attacker being kicked
  • Torpedo boat was attacking submarines at depth without dealing any damage


Balance
  • All units now take the same amount of transport space as their population cost
  • Medieval Age transition cost increased from 0/2000/800 to 0/2500/1000


Stone Age:
  • Maceman: cost reduced from 50/30 to 50/25


Early Europe:
  • Fishing boat: fish gathering speed reduced from 6.0 to 5.4
  • Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 20 sec.
  • Heavy Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 15 sec.


Early Asia:
  • Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 16 sec.
  • Heavy Spearman: upgrade time to next age increased from 10 to 12 sec.
  • Fishing boat: fish gathering speed reduced from 4.7 to 4.4
  • House: average armor increased from 2.5 to 3


Western Europe:
  • Pier: average armor increased from 4 to 5.5
  • Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
  • Fort: can no longer train Halberdier; Spearman training time reduced from 32 to 30 sec.
  • Halberdier: damage increased from 14 to 15
  • Landsknecht: cost reduced from 100/0/150 to 100/0/140; upgrade time from Swordsman increased from 20 to 24 sec.
  • Barracks: health increased from 500 to 600
  • Royal Barracks: health increased from 500 to 700
  • Stable: health increased from 500 to 600
  • Royal Stable: health increased from 500 to 700
  • Shooting range: health increased from 500 to 600; Longbow cost reduced from 125/50 to 110/50
  • Royal Shooting range: health increased from 500 to 700
  • Cuirassier: damage changed from 20 to 2×15; building damage changed from 15 to 2×11
  • Longbow: health increased from 55 to 60; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.; training time reduced from 40/30 to 36/28 sec.
  • Heavy Knight: training time reduced from 100/80 to 80/70
  • Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; fish capacity increased from 100 to 150; turn rate reduced by 20%
  • Morgenstern: damage increased from 2×22 to 2×23; building damage increased from 2×15 to 2×16; average armor increased from 4.5 to 6.2
  • Crossbowman: attack interval reduced from 2.4 to 2.3 sec.; cost reduced from 100/100 to 80/90


Eastern Europe:
  • Worker: tower construction speed reduced by 10%
  • Pier: average armor increased from 3 to 4.5
  • Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
  • Cuirassier: damage changed from 19 to 2×13; building damage changed from 18 to 2×10
  • Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; fish capacity increased from 100 to 150; turn rate reduced by 20%
  • Squad: upgrade time from Swordsman increased from 15 to 20 sec.
  • Crossbowman: attack interval reduced from 2.4 to 2.3 sec.; cost reduced from 100/100 to 80/90
  • Archer: food cost increased from 60 to 70
  • Pernach: attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.
  • Cannon: attack range changed from 100–320 to 110–300


Western Asia:
  • Fishing boat added
  • Pier: average armor increased from 4 to 4.5
  • Azap: average armor reduced from 2.8 to 2.0; max attack range reduced from 14 to 12; building damage reduced from 7 to 6
  • Sipakh: cost reduced from 200/60/20 to 180/50/20
  • Elephant-rammer: building damage reduced from 2×100 to 2×90


Eastern Asia:
  • Dragoon: movement speed reduced from 100 to 90
  • Ronin: cost reduced from 200/50 to 180/50
  • Horse archer: food cost reduced from 250 to 220; arrow spread reduced from 16% to 15%; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5 sec.
  • Fishing boat: population cost increased from 2 to 3; fish gathering speed increased from 6.0 to 7.0; turn rate reduced by 20%
  • Cho-ko-nu: cost reduced from 50/80/40 to 50/70/30


Abstract nation:
  • Steamboat: capacity increased from 50 to 55
  • Trench mortar: hitbox and damage radius reduced by 5%; explosion radius increased by 10%
  • Cavalryman: damage changed from 2×20 to 3×17
  • APC: infantry capacity increased from 5 to 6; attack interval reduced from 2.8 to 2.5 sec.
  • Howitzer: minimum attack range increased from 70 to 85
  • Squadron cannon: projectile spread reduced from 18% to 16%; minimum attack range increased from 50 to 70
  • Grenade launcher: cost reduced from 150/400/50 to 150/300/50; building damage reduced from 130 to 90
  • Motorcycle: cost reduced from 300/500/150 to 200/400/150
  • Military balloon: AA spread increased from 20% to 22%
  • Soldier: cost reduced from 100/60/20 to 90/60/20


Turkey:
  • Steam debarquer: capacity increased from 50 to 55
  • Light cannon: attack interval reduced from 9.0 to 8.5 sec.
  • Mortar: attack interval reduced from 9.0 to 8.5 sec.
  • Artillery tower: projectile spread reduced from 16% to 15%


Germany:
  • Cannon Kolossal: cost reduced from 1500/5000/5000 to 1500/4000/4000


Russia:
  • Red devil: damage changed from 2×20 to 3×17; cost increased from 160/50 to 180/50; attack interval increased from 0.9 to 1.0 sec.
  • AA Tachanka: damage reduced from 15 to 13
  • Partisan: max attack range reduced from 80 to 70; bullet count per shot reduced from 7 to 6
  • Death’s Scythe: attack interval increased from 11 to 12 sec.
  • BM-13: explosion radius increased by 8%; movement speed increased from 50 to 55; turn rate increased by 25%


China:
  • Mounted guardsman: damage increased from 24 to 25; building damage increased from 9 to 10; attack interval reduced from 1.6 to 1.5
  • Foreign Supply Center: unit reservation limit per type increased from 5 to 6


Japan:
  • Mortar motorcycle: population cost reduced from 4 to 3; explosion radius increased by 10%
  • Hand cannon: explosion radius increased by 10%


Poland:
  • Ulan: cost reduced from 300/50 to 260/50; damage changed from 22 to 2×18; attack interval increased from 0.8 to 1.0 sec.


Persia:
  • Atash: attack interval reduced from 35 to 30 sec.
  • Eye of Simurgh: cost reduced from 1000/300/120 to 800/300/100; training time reduced from 70 to 65 sec.


Italy:
  • Armored car Terni: bullet spread increased from 10% to 11%; damage reduced from 18 to 17; cost increased from 180/450/350 to 200/450/400; attack interval increased from 2.4 to 2.5 sec.
  • Bomber Ca.132: health reduced from 800 to 700
  • Howitzer D.S.: attack range changed from 80–450 to 100–420

