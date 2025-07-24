 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338654 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚠️ Emergency Maintenance – July 24, 2025 ⚠️

Hey Rangers,

We’re currently performing an emergency maintenance to fix an issue that appeared after the latest update.

We apologize for the sudden downtime and any inconvenience it may cause. Our team is working hard to resolve it ASAP.

👉 Check here for updates: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/27903

Thanks for your patience and understanding, Rangers!

— CA Team

