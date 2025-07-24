Emergency Maintenance Notice - July 24, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
⚠️ Emergency Maintenance – July 24, 2025 ⚠️
Hey Rangers,
We’re currently performing an emergency maintenance to fix an issue that appeared after the latest update.
We apologize for the sudden downtime and any inconvenience it may cause. Our team is working hard to resolve it ASAP.
👉 Check here for updates: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/27903
Thanks for your patience and understanding, Rangers!
— CA Team
CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
