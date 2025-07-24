Release Notes

Hello, PathFinder players!

Thank you all for purchasing our game. We’re excited to share the highlights of this update:

What’s New

Added new failure condition: If you attempt to smuggle any item out of a shop, the mission will now immediately fail.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where UI elements would sometimes render above the hand model in the main menu.

Improved subtitle placement in the Achievements system for better visibility and usability.

Added unique descriptive text for each failure scenario so you always know exactly what went wrong.

Resolved a problem where ceiling geometry in apartment corridors wouldn’t render correctly on buses and subways.

Adjusted the Braille map subtitles inside shops so that they’re affected by Sonar as intended.

Tweaked sound effects and haptic feedback when colliding with certain items in shops for a more polished feel.

We’ll keep the updates coming—thank you for your support!

—The PathFinder Development Team