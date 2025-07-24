 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19338462 Edited 24 July 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where 2 Glass Bottles were consumed when gathering Wave of Laravan.

* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2191576
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link