Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

We have recently identified two issues related to jewelry enhancement: one where a specific sequence of steps allowed jewelry to exceed the maximum enhancement level, causing effects to be upgraded beyond the intended limits, and another where using an already enhanced piece of jewelry as material granted more EXP than intended.

First and foremost, we would like to sincerely apologize to all players for any confusion or inconvenience caused by these issues.

This was an unintended enhancement method that could significantly affect the balance of the game. Therefore, it has been fixed as of the update on July 23rd, and it is no longer possible to obtain jewelry with excess stats.

In addition, all jewelry enhanced beyond the intended level will be reverted to their correct values during the next maintenance on August 6th (PT). Any materials used for these enhancements will be returned based on our internal guidelines.



🚨 Please be advised that any abnormal use of jewelry enhanced beyond a certain threshold prior to the maintenance on August 6th (PT) may result in strict penalties in accordance with our operational policies.

We sincerely apologize once again for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we will be providing the compensation outlined below to all players as a gesture of our appreciation for your understanding and continued support.

☑️ Compensation Details

Distributed after the July 23 Maintenance Distributed after the August 6 Maintenance 🔹 Jewelry Polish x40 🔹 Gemstone x160 🔹 Silver Ore x70 🔹 Gold Ore x30 🔹 Copper x200,000 🔹 Legendary Jewelry (Random) x1 🔹 Jewelry Hardener x30 🔹 Jewelry Effect Locker x35 🔹 Copper x100,000

⚠️ Please note that the above compensation will not be provided to accounts found to have engaged in abnormal usage beyond a certain threshold related to this issue. (Materials used for jewelry enhancement will still be returned as normal.)

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.