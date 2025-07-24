- Fixed course editor not working with mouse
- Performance optimizations
- Items in gallery are now unlocked through gameplay
- Credits exist
- Fixed several event races that were not completable
- Fixed "invisible" walls glitch
- added leaderboards back in to death race
Patch Notes v0.9.5.1
Update notes via Steam Community
