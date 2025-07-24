 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338435 Edited 24 July 2025 – 07:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed course editor not working with mouse
  • Performance optimizations
  • Items in gallery are now unlocked through gameplay
  • Credits exist
  • Fixed several event races that were not completable
  • Fixed "invisible" walls glitch
  • added leaderboards back in to death race

Windows Depot 2626121
macOS Depot 2626122
