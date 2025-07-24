RE0: VTuber Life English Version has been launched!

We are thrilled to announce that the English version of RE0: VTuber Life is launched today!

RE0: VTuber Life is created by a small indie team that has long been fans of VTubers. The team decided to recreate a virtual world from what they had seen and heard. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the world of VTubers, you can enjoy this release, which brings full English localization and improved gameplay features to welcome players from around the globe.

Manage streams, make friends, gossip, interact with fans, and experience multiple endings. Each playthrough offers a new adventure with dynamic characters and unique scenarios.

We can’t wait for you to explore everything this game has to offer! Thank you for your support — we can’t wait to see you in the game! Stay tuned! 👾

— The RE0: VTuber Life Team