24 July 2025 Build 19338318
- fixed an image stretching issue in the tutorial popups
- banana peels are now slippery. not sure if i'll keep this one or not
- demo endless mode blocking changed from 11 to 8
- fixed a bug where some stuff would go in sideways when placing back into inserts
- fixed a bug where passengers could sometimes override a seat check request with a luggage request (this caused issues iwth the tutorial)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582612
