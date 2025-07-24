- fixed an image stretching issue in the tutorial popups
- banana peels are now slippery. not sure if i'll keep this one or not
- demo endless mode blocking changed from 11 to 8
- fixed a bug where some stuff would go in sideways when placing back into inserts
- fixed a bug where passengers could sometimes override a seat check request with a luggage request (this caused issues iwth the tutorial)
Uh Oh Airlines Patch 0.0.12.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
