24 July 2025 Build 19338282 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
- Issue with multiplayer zombies being killed on begin play, Causing invisible zombies.

- Added new weapon and its upgrade classes (Mini-XS, Mini-Excess, Drama Queen)

- Changed how End-game doors work on Disturbia (Good luck with that)


