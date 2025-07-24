- Optimization: The resolution setting of the game is prohibited from synchronizing through cloud archives
- Bug repair: When using attribute brushes for facilities, the designed job limit may be set to 0
- Bug repair: When the number of dwarf nobles is too small, other races of nobles will not be sent out as governors
- Value adjustment: The food consumption rate of infants and children is halved
- Optimization: Limit the place where ant nests are generated to avoid encroaching on farmland or mines
- Optimization: When clicking the jump camera button on the notification bar on the right, if the resident is dead, it will jump to the death place, but the death prompt will be displayed
- Bug repair: The hand of the void can kill Titans and dragons
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update