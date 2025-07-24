 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338247 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Mineral Defenders!

The `beta` branch (previously `nightly`) for Mineral Defense has been updated with the latest changes!

If you would like to test out and give feedback, you can opt into the beta branch by right clicking the game in your Steam library and going into `Properties` -> `Betas` and selecting the `beta` branch in the dropdown menu.

The beta build contains the following changes compared to the live branch:

Changes:

  • New structure menu & ability menu. Press B and V to open and close these menus. When open, use the number keys 1-9 to select buttons entries in the menu, and use tab to switch between categories. The menus can still be used with the mouse like normal.

  • Brittle effect now has a chance to increase explosive damage.

  • The gambling animation of the supply cache is removed. Now the rewards will be immediately granted.

  • Resolution Scale now changeable as a percentage, helpful for boosting performance when needed or on high resolution displays.

  • Improved Options menu.

  • Improved Main Menu.

  • Improved Research Menu.

  • Generators can be upgraded.

  • Taser tower renamed to Volt Lance.

  • Font changed throughout the entire game.

  • Boss enemies are wearing crowns.

  • Enemy Death sound volume is halved.

The live branch will be updated with these changes (and more) once they are ready!

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 19338247
Windows 64-bit Depot 3125891
Linux 64-bit Depot 3125892
