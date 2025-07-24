 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338220 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;

* less frequency for buck grunting
* fix deer from getting stuck in trees
* fix deformity in 9 pointer antlers
* more responsive mouse controls - (can be further adjusted in 'Customize' vert or horz sensitivity)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3692241
