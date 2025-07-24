Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;
* less frequency for buck grunting
* fix deer from getting stuck in trees
* fix deformity in 9 pointer antlers
* more responsive mouse controls - (can be further adjusted in 'Customize' vert or horz sensitivity)
Deer Hunting Camp updates 7/17/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
