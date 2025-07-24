 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19338114 Edited 24 July 2025 – 03:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update adds the ability to select Spanish as a language option and fixes two bugs.

  • Fixed bug in chapter 2 that didn't allow one dialogue interaction to be triggered.
  • Fixed bug in chapter 3 that put the game to be in a state where you could not progress.

