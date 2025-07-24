 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19338051 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Sclender works better with various display settings and the Launcher window is larger
- Compatibility hacks for when you don't want to dig into an app's settings to get it to work with Sclender (beware the software rendering/reference rasterizer setting...)
- Tooltips (hints that appear when mouse moves over a widget) are a little easier to follow

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1855201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link