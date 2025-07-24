- Sclender works better with various display settings and the Launcher window is larger
- Compatibility hacks for when you don't want to dig into an app's settings to get it to work with Sclender (beware the software rendering/reference rasterizer setting...)
- Tooltips (hints that appear when mouse moves over a widget) are a little easier to follow
Sclender 1.8.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1855201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update