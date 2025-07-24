We're starting to replace the background music in Coreless as part of a licensing change.

The current tracks were from Music Vine — they served us well during early development, but their setup around Content ID isn’t ideal for game development, so we’re switching over to music packs that are more indie-game friendly.

This swap is also part of a broader update to the game’s overall look and feel. We plan to make more changes to the UI, audio, and other presentation elements as we gradually shape the final tone of Coreless.

Changes like this will usually be posted under the hotfix section, since they don't add new content directly.

You can check our current WIP items: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2597020/discussions/0/597407115483628357/

Thanks for sticking with us!

P.S. For streamers and video creators — the new music setup should avoid any copyright claim issues.