🔧 Fixes & Technical Improvements
🗺️ Fixed a bug in Hell where the player would spawn far away if they left the map boundaries.
🧠 Corrected typos in several rune names.
💥 Fixed the bug where orbital weapons disappeared when switching levels.
🎮 You can now skip the death screen stats early using a controller.
⚔️ Enemy & Weapon Balancing
😈 Significantly reduced HP for enemies up to wave 10 — early game is now more accessible for new players.
🔫 Sawed-Off Shotgun:
Reduced price
Less absurd knockback on enemies
Increased ammo
🧱 Map Rework
⚰️ Cemetery Gates rework:
More props and details in the central area
A secret ritual has been added 👀
🌟 QoL & Visual Improvements
🌟 All skill tree icons have been updated — each skill now has a unique, polished icon with improved visual clarity.
🛠️ Various small tweaks and bug fixes throughout the game.
Changed files in this update