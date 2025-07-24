 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19337866
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Fixes & Technical Improvements

  • 🗺️ Fixed a bug in Hell where the player would spawn far away if they left the map boundaries.

  • 🧠 Corrected typos in several rune names.

  • 💥 Fixed the bug where orbital weapons disappeared when switching levels.

  • 🎮 You can now skip the death screen stats early using a controller.

⚔️ Enemy & Weapon Balancing

  • 😈 Significantly reduced HP for enemies up to wave 10 — early game is now more accessible for new players.

  • 🔫 Sawed-Off Shotgun:

    • Reduced price

    • Less absurd knockback on enemies

    • Increased ammo

🧱 Map Rework

  • ⚰️ Cemetery Gates rework:

    • More props and details in the central area

    • A secret ritual has been added 👀

🌟 QoL & Visual Improvements

  • 🌟 All skill tree icons have been updated — each skill now has a unique, polished icon with improved visual clarity.

  • 🛠️ Various small tweaks and bug fixes throughout the game.

