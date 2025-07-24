Patch Notes:

✅ Fixed Main Audio Options – Music, SFX, and Ambient settings now correctly save and apply in both Main Menu and Pause Menu.



✅ Bounce Pad Bug Fixed – Resolved issue where double jumping caused sound effects to play twice on landing.



🐢 New Enemy Behavior: Pokipine – Introducing the spiked-shelled “Pokipine”!

Jumping on it now causes damage.

Only way to defeat it is with a direct punch (LMB).

Also improved AI movement to make chases feel tighter and more responsive.



Thanks for the feedback! More updates coming soon. 💥