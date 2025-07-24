Hello everyone,

Lets start off with the monthly update and jump right into housing.

Housing,

We are excited to finally release the first version of housing! Players can unlock their own personal house by buying a housing deed from Brico and can upgrade the size of their house by purchasing subsequent deeds. Players can "move in" their house to a building either in the ruined towns or one of the new residence buildings in a player settlement. Players can unlock new house furniture recipes from Brico which can be built at the new construction station. Furniture can be placed, moved and picked up at your convenience.

Players can relocate their house to a new location instantly if their house is totally empty OR the new location is within the same claim. If the house is not empty the move will take some time and their house will not be accessible until the move is complete. If you want to move your house to another region currently the house must be empty, but this will change in the future.

For the release of this update there is just a small taste of content, but we have a lot more coming over the next few weeks. From today you will have access to 3 sizes of house deeds, 5 tiers of small residences for settlements and 2 sets of furniture. There will be more of all of these coming soon, especially larger residence structures.

The house permissions needed to be cut down due to some bugs we weren't able to get fixed yet, but we are hoping to re-enable the claim and settlement permission groups for housing asap. Additionally with the housing changes we giving a buff to the total amount of supplies and tiles claims can unlock as well as slightly lowering the maintenance cost of larger claims to give larger settlements the ability to build more housing districts.

Help Others Craft,

Another change which is simple, but powerful is the ability to start a craft and allow others to help you with it. With this change, you can now start crafts which you don't meet the level or tool requirements for if you allow others to help. The owner of the project is the only person who can collect the final result. This opens up many cool opportunities for interesting interactions, such as:

Hanging out at a crafting station and helping anyone who is in need to get some extra EXP,

Having a expert Smith craft your tool upgrade for a tip and making sure you receive the potential rarity upgrade without being scammed,

Having the whole claim pitch in to power craft the large stack of something

This system is far from done, we have many more ideas which can build off of this and we are excited to see what you come up with as well!



Patch-Notes - Monthly Update July 24th,

At the time of posting the update will be live (on both the preview and main branches)

You may need to restart steam to get the option to download the update. The previous build can log in but some in game actions will not be possible until you upgrade.

Housing,

Player can purchase House deeds from Brico,

With a deed, players can establish their house in a residential building (found in ruined town or player settlements),

Players can decorate their house with furniture unlocked from Brico and craft it using the new construction station,

Interact with the building your house is in to edit permissions (Settlement and Empire permissions will be re-enabled in a future update),

Residential buildings with residents give income to settlement daily based on the tier of the residence building,

Build housing in your town to attract residents and earn more income!,

Help Other Craft,

You can now start recipes you don't meet the requirements (tool, skill) for by toggling accept help in the UI,

When accepting help other players can see your project and help craft it,

Only the owner who started the recipe can cancel or collect it,

Players still get EXP based on actions done (crafting together gives everyone EXP based on contribution),

Notable Changes,

Writs are now cargo - some of you might be upset by this but we believe this will bring gameplay much closer to what we envisioned for establishing towns and reducing unintended usage,

High tier settlements can now expand much larger for cheaper, this should make it easier to build your housing districts,

Added the option in empire setting for empires to rename themselves,

Updated the order of the onboarding to make WASD more obvious and send players on an adventure earlier,

Fixed a bug causing the Marketplace and Market Search UIs to crash under some circumstances,

Increased the item drop chance for many monster enemies,

Other Changes,

Fixed some planted trees not being placeable in the correct biomes,

Removed some unused recipes from the game that were showing up in the compendium,

Fixed Scrofas not giving the correct EXP values when hunting,

Fixed an issue with spam clicking while in WASD causing weird movement,

Fixed a visual issue with the T5 wall corner posts,

Updated respawn logic to improve stability of resources populations (getting the resources respawned back to their targets is still a top priority),

Fixed camera panning getting stuck at edge of screen,

Reduced teleport energy regeneration slightly,

Fixed some discovery triggers on cooking recipes,

Fixed some animation on the Lusul not playing correctly,

Fixed aligned settlement map marker being broken,

Known Issues,