The reception to Great Hunts has been awesome, so we’re happy to bring you an array of tweaks and improvements and catch a few bugs that slipped through the cracks.
We also have some details on the two hotfixes that went out last weekend if you missed them.
Finally, we’ve got details on next week's update, as we keep moving towards the week-200 milestone.
This Week: Great Hunts Week One Update
As is tradition, the week after a major expansion or update is reserved for a ‘week one’ patch, where we address any bugs, imbalances or issues that may have slipped through the cracks when releasing it.
Here are some of the key fixes and balances you can find in this week's update:
- Added Incendiary Sniper Ammo for the Anti-Materiel Rifle available from the Orbital Workshop
- Fixed buildings and deployables placed in instanced levels that were not being registered to the correct biome in the weather controller
- Fixed a bug with Outpost Veteran and Outpost Builder achievements, where they could be granted incorrectly on Open World prospects
- Fixed NPC dialogue not playing at the end of Ape B due to the ‘Bool default value’ being set to 'Played'
- Fixed Blackwolf armor set not allowing alterations
- Fixed the legendary bow with the 'fortified grip' attachment, not using stamina on secondary click hold
- Fixed Frostbreaker not using stamina when blocking
- Fixed the Gauntlet image on the Great Hunts selection buttons, which were incorrectly displaying
- Removed Great Hunts Module Item Tags as they were incorrectly marked as meta items
- Recommitted the ‘connecting overlay’ as it was not saved correctly
- Removed the ‘glow effect’ from SMPL3 Mission Cards
- Added UI fixes for prospect outcomes, so that at various scaling and zoom levels, the outcome text does not overlap
- Swapped the T3 Cleaner, dropped the mesh to use the machining bench kit
- Hooked up an optional water connection processing speed to the Biofuel Cleaner
- We now allow broken weapons to open the radial ammo menu so that loaded ammo can be unloaded without having to first repair
- Ape_A: Fixed ‘base cleanup’ to not clean up half the base immediately and the water after a delay, added cleaning up of the NPCs
- Small pouches are now crafted with the raw materials and paints rather than using the base pouch with paints - this is to avoid players using their pouches with items in crafting recipes, which results in loss of items
- Fixed issue on Great Hunt arena entrances where clients wouldn't see the 'returns in xx seconds' interact prompt
- Rimetusk Arena - Removed collision on many of the lower-hanging waterfall icicles to address the boss creature running into them and not being able to reach his location to regenerate armor
- Fixed the issue where the legendary weapon stat comparison widget would break in Bio-Lab after upgrading a slot
- Removed the Galileo Feature Level Lock on achievements - which may have been preventing unlocking achievements in Steam for anything introduced in Copernicus
- Fixed an issue where explosive rounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, potentially causing performance issues over a play session
- Added new ammo type in the workshop for the Anti-materiel Rifle - Incendiary rounds. These rounds also scale the damage of the fire damage which is applied to targets.
- Dead mounts with items in their inventory now persist between game reloads
- Loot Retrieval now works at a distance of 15m instead of 4m & Loot Retrieval no longer places loot bags halfway into the ground if player is crouching while they use it
This is just a small selection of the adjustments see the full list in the patch notes below.
Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback and experiences on our Discord and Feature Upvote.
This Week: Hotfixes v2.3.0.140125 and v2.3.0.140148
Some things are too important to wait for a weekly update, so we sometimes publish hotfixes.
Two hotfixes were pushed over the weekend, 125 on Friday NZT and 148 on Sunday NZT. A few of the details are below:
125 - Rimetusk Campaign Mission: ‘Field Work’ Blocker:
- Fixed an issue in the Rimetusk Campaign: 'Field Work' - where the mission could not be completed due to the objective asking for an item that no longer exists in Icarus to be crafted and placed
148 - Garganutan Boss & Achievement Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the Garganutan Boss would not take the appropriate amount of physical damage after players had completed the mission BLOOD THIRST, making the fight require fire/explosive damage instead of just regular ammo and melee. This has now been corrected
- Fixed an issue preventing the client from properly communicating with Steam to check off achievements. Any existing achievements that players have gained will sync up and be granted on Steam on login
Next Week: Electric Fireplace
Next week, we’ll be adding the new ‘Electric Fireplace', a Tier 4 option similar to the Biofuel Fireplace but connected to your power grid, rather than requiring a manual fuel source.
Your support makes these updates possible.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40692/Icarus_Pets_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/
Changelog v2.3.1.140342
New Content
Details
- Enable 2-sided DF generation on IMP_Mountain_02_CaveHole mesh used in M7 (Styx) cave as it was suffering heavy shadow artifacts without it
- LavaHunter Flamethrower: Update FlameBurst VFX to have 'low' and 'high' quality light setups with high spawning several lights that move with the flames to enhance the effect. Add server-only function for spawning new Scorch decal on ground for FlameBurst. Remove 'GetPlayerCharacter' logic and base off SKItem owner instead as this resulted in the server (Player0) also always getting the effect at their feet. Remove FlameBurst NS component that isn't used
- Biolab UI polish: Fix hover not coloring button angle, fix button tooltip appearing when hovering nearby and fix buttons appearing prior to animation playing
- Adding DT Setup, Item, Recipe, Blueprint Etc for Advanced Arctic Saddle
- Swapping T3 Cleaner dropped mesh to use the machining bench kit
- Hooking up optional water connection processing speed to Biofuel Cleaner
- Added the art assets for the arctic survival saddle with 5 skeletal meshs for the 5 different mount shapes
- Adding Arctic Survival Saddle Item Icons
- Sparkle FX for collectibles
- Add UseRainDroplets shader functionality to held items. This adds a wet look to items during rain. Improve tooling to pick up on this better and retain consistency across items
Fixed
Details
- Fix buildings and deployables placed in instanced levels are not being registered to the correct biome in the weather controller
- Remove DF from Weapon meshes. Fix LODs on Legendary SMs
- Fixed a bug where the hover tooltip wouldnt display the correct weight. Changed carry weight stats to be replicated to fix this
- Fixing armor rack audio being able to play 6 armor swaps at once when swapping all armor instead of individually by adding a short cooldown to the event
- More reductions to overly long audio events
- Reducing event length that was far too long for when chopping a whole tree down in one hit
- Update sleep screen well rested buff duration to display in minutes instead of seconds
- Added and applied no RVT material variants to SM_SW_Mangrove_ApeCageVar
- Adding short cooldown to UI event that was triggering multiple UI instances at once causing the sound to be overly loud
- UI Fixes for prospect outcomes so at various scaling and zoom levels the outcome text does not overlap
- Added XP Events to the sledgehammer breaking clay/scoria/obsidian
- Removing Glow from SMPL3 Mission Cards
- UMG_ModifierStateContainer can no longer refresh layout multiple times per frame
- Incorrect Item Weight Bug - Changed base stats to not replicate and added replicated virtual stats in their place
- Grant Bestiary XP for shearing sheep
- New dropships are now spawned 50cm lower to reduce occurrences of floating dropship legs
- Fix MeteorShower master after fur texture type changed
- Fix spelling of Electric on ElementalDamage stat description
- Reducing bloat from dialogue lines causing it to play for far too long
- Fixed Frostbreaker not using stamina when blocking
- Allow broken weapons to open the radial ammo menu so that loaded ammo can be unloaded without having to first repair
- Adding correct dialogue line to play at the end of Ape C2
- Fix Caveworm and Fish poisons being unaffected by resist stats
- Updated Sustenence tonic to also increase food buff duration for the duration of the tonic
- Fixed tooltip referencing [DNT] Snipers and changed to Sniper Rifles
- Remove reference to .50 cal and fix spelling of Materiel
- Ape_A: Fix base cleanup to not clean up half the base immediately and the water after a delay, added cleaning up of the NPCs
- Fixing NPC dialogue not playing at the end of Ape B due to the Bool default value being set to Played
- Adding hover and click to GH mission upgrade area
- 10ft Extractor - Replaced and deleted old versions of textures with bad source paths, replaced references in materials
- Small pouches are now crafted with the raw materials and paints rather than using the base pouch with paints - this is to avoid players using their pouches with items in crafting recipes which results in loss of items
- Adjusting Blueprint node for pouches in the tech tree to display all recipes and not just the base pouch
- Fix Panini Shader error logging not being fed the item value
- Fix untranslatable Operations and Upgrades text on C0NT4CT device
- Adjusting GH DLC Package Data Icon to match the in-game one on items
- Added additional logging to help track down missing client Account Flag rewards
- Hammerhead Slug - Added missing server checks to prevent client from spawning a second slug manager and from allowing the client to determine cocoon state
- Fix boss respawn tracking upgrade showing time since last spawn, instead of time until respawn
- Fixed issue on Great Hunt arena entrances where clients wouldn't see the 'returns in xx seconds' interact prompt
- T3 Cleaner -Fixed a bug where the water spline was connected about a meter away from the mesh - Moved spline location to be within the mesh bounds
- Updating Great Hunts Info Text in the Biolab
- Fixing Gauntlet Image on GH Selection Buttons
- Removing GH Module Item Tags as they where marked as meta items when they are not
- Adding Ability for DOT modifiers Damage to be scaled by causer stats
- Adding virtual stats for Fire/Frost/Poison/Electric Damage
- Fire Burning Damage DOT's are now scaled by FireDamage_+%
- Fix typo in Burning modifier description
- Fixed legendary bow with fortified grip not using stamina on secondary click hold
- Fix Composition quest spelling Chemistry
- CharStats tooling improvements for comparing multiple creatures. Now properly supports toggling between either Character or AI stats
- Medical items such as Pastes and Pills are now visible in the players hand. Remove unncessary SK BPs
- Stats cleanup: Fixed StatTitle UMG having '+25 per minute' as default text masking a bunch of stats that didn't have descriptions setup correctly.
- Improved logic to have fallbacks for missing stat text.
- Fixed StaminaRegenPerMinute stat value displaying incorrectly as it was being divided by 1000 instead of 60.
- Put various Stats into correct categories, added Tames/Pets and Turret categories and retired (and marked via MetaData) several smaller categories that suited elsewhere.
- Fixed stats with missing description text causing the stat text to not update and display correctly.
- Improve performance when full stats window is open by not updating on tick
- IM Arena - Removed collision on many of the lower hanging waterfall icicles to fix boss running into them and not being able to reach his location to regen armor
- Fixed a bug where armor stand wont show items when low fps and dragging items in quickly. Added an extra check to make sure the item has already been loaded before we attach it to the stand
- Fixed edge case which could cause an invalid player loadout to be generated, preventing orbial exchange interface from working
- Fixed bug where sometimes the medium slug wouldnt spawn small slugs on dedi server because of animation interuption. Switched death behaviour from animation 'on complete' to 'on blend out' and have a case for if its interupted
- Output velocity on MA_GLS shader so it doesn't blur when turning with motion blur enabled
- Fixed issue with in-world boss respawn timers counting incorrectly (on upgraded Contact device)
- Disabled auto-wrap on UMG_Boss_Button's name text to prevent flickering
- Fixed issue where boss respawn widgets weren't using the correct property to check for dead boss count
- Fixed boss respawn widgets going into negative values on prospects that didn't support boss respawning
- Added IsValid check to BP_PlayerTrackerListenter
- Fixed issue where legendary weapon stat comparison widget would break in Bio-Lab after upgrading a slot
- Adding a legendary weapon upgrade now invalidates the cached item stat container
- Fix water containers >100L not fully emptying when using the context menu Empty Container function. Tidied BP
- Hide Blueprint and Solo refresh buttons, as these are no longer required
- Increase storm tier of Sandworm building to match Stone
- Add translation entries for biolab return to store button and mission select screen button
- Rehooked up Operations selection button translation on C0NT4CT device
- Removing Galileo Feature Level Lock on achievements - may have been preventing unlocking achievements in steam for anything introduced in Copernicus
- Removing Double XP Weekend Stats and Banner
- Fixed a case where Mounts could be destroyed if player was riding one while they crashed or were kicked
- Update SM asset validator to detect LODs with a screensize value of 0.0 and flag as invalid
- Fix meshes with LOD screensize values of 0.0, meaning they will never be selected
- Cave AI are now given IsCaveCreature boolean stat on spawn
- wip on updating the Niagara Dynamic Script for Caveworm Emerge VFX
- Removed unused/old control to reload legendary flamethrower
- Added opacity switch for M_Creature and updated MA_EyeShader Sclera
- Tidied up a number of Payloads that weren't using IsServer calls correctly and made sure their physics impulses weren't triggering every frame
- Removed a number of unused payload BPs
- Radial force component on explosive round payload no longer activates every frame
- Updated NPC stabilization quests to also complete when the NPC is no longer valid, to ensure that if they're collected the quest is complete
- Fixed issue where explosive rounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, potentially causing performance issues over a play session
- Remove SlowTick event for UMG StatsWindow optimization which unintentionally caused a background hitch. Delay off tick instead so hitch is gone once UI is closed
- Resave operations button title update
- Added name and description for Glaci spawner/den
- 'Loot Retrieval' button in escape menu now checks for loot bags and corpses around world origin
- Loot Retrieval now works at a distance of 15m instead of 4m
- Loot Retrieval no longer places loot bag halfway into the ground if player is crouching while they use it
- Dead mounts with items in their inventory now persist between game reloads
- Fixed bug with certain mounts that prevented their items from being added to their corpse on death. Affects Terranus, Zebra, Shaggy Zebra
- Added DT validation to prevent new mounts from being added with incorrect configuration
Future Content
Details
- Added cheat to grant XP to Mounts for testing. Disable GrantXPDebt cheat as that system is obsolete
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- Added 'Illumination' Payload round for Sniper Rifle, still WIP not unlocked
- ELY: Remove duplicate Atmosphere Controller and RVTs from Vista sub-level
- Added LODs for Ely Heightmaps
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- Fix CycleBiome cheat to actually work (delete now-obsolete logic from AtmoController as its handled in Player ActorState instead). Add unhooked method of updating cubemap on AtmoController for debugging as its currently only triggered via biome transition
- Remove or update redundant or incorrect description text for Cheat Functions
- Updated caveworm emerge VFX
- Add an optional per-recipe text row so there is not an extra 0 value that will never be defined
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- Unhook Feature Level check and hard gate WIP ProxyMesh system until its ready so that it doesn't spam Dev builds
- Set Illumination Round to be Field Guide blacklisted
- Add DNT to Illumination round
- Update collision on DC_Macro meshes to be more accurate
- Update collision on DC_Macro_03 to be more accurate
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- Outpost012 - cliffs, macros, decals, foliage. Added saturation control to IMP_Slopes material, adjustments to Slopes_Conifer mat instance
- Fix DangerLevel array size error not accounting for new Elysium skull danger level
- Added the art assets for the irradiated prospector creature including a skeletal mesh skinned to the UE4 mannequin
- Creating audio event for Geothermal base ambience. Adding in light insect loops, base 1 amb, base 2 amb and data table setups
- Fixed issue where some caves incorrectly had entrance meshes spawned even though bUseEntrance was set to false
- Adding DH tundra biome audio, adding night and day insects, day birds, data table setup etc
- dh ambience audio adjustments and fine tunes
- Added first pass Chew Creature SK meshes, materials and textures
- Adjustments to DH ambience events. Removing Crevasse audio from crevasse itself since its already playing within each ambience layer. Adjustments to crevasse audio per biome for more appropriate sounds
- Added Wyrm Queen art assets to the project
- Fixing Build Validation
- Add DH feature level Icon
- Made Changes to the Crafting System to Allow for Resource Only Crafting (Allowing recipes to be crafted without an item and resources only)
- Setting up Oil Geyser and Pump Jack for Crude Oil Extraction
- Setting up Crude Oil Refiner (Crude Oil -> Refined Oil)
- Adding new Resource Type Refined Oil and associated images
- Setting up ability to have CrudeOil Networks and Refined Oil Flows
- Setup Natural Oil Processor (Biofuel -> Refined Oil)
- Setup Biofuel Networks and Icon Images
- Setup Organic Extractor (Plants -> Biofuel)
- Setup Polymerizer with outputs of Epoxy, Plastic, Synthetics and Compounds
- Setup Crude Oil Power Generator
- Adding potential dh music track for tundra biome.WIP test
- Outpost012 - cliffs, decals, foliage
- Added slinker bones asset and first pass on Gfur. Updated slinker textures
- Updating the DH music piece with V2 with fine tunes and additions
- Implementation of the Uranium Converter Item (Raw Uranium -> Rods & Inert Ingots)
- Setting up Raw Uranium, Uranium Rods and Inert Uranium Items
- Setup Uranium Collection Device Item & Uranium Node for the World
- Update to DH music 1
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- work on Implimenting the slinker creature and added carcass assets
- Update to DH music
- Adding moog layers to DH music biome 1 music piece. Adjustments to mastering to ensure more consistent volume etc
- Added new animations for the Wyrm Queen. Updated shader to use opactiy an map for the wing cutouts
- Updated Slinker anim BP assets. Set up skinning states and corpse BP. Added initial data table entries for the Slinker
- Volume pass on DH music 1
- Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage
- Adding DH Geothermal biome music very WIP
- Adjustments to DH geothermal ambience cravasse audio and various other balances. Music volume adjust to match other tracks
- Adding beach assets, ambience and creatures ready for use within island outpost map
- Add Impact Frag Grenade which explodes on impact with a surface. Currently Disabled/Hidden
- InspectionTool: Output mesh scale, don't get meshes for LandscapeStreamingProxy as its junk data
- Add Explosive and Incendiary 12.7 rounds to workshop
- Add icons for 12.7 Incendiary and Explosive rounds
- Add 12.7 Incendiary rounds to workshop. Update 12.7 round workshop icons
Changed files in this update