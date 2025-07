This Week: Great Hunts Week One Update

Added Incendiary Sniper Ammo for the Anti-Materiel Rifle available from the Orbital Workshop



Fixed buildings and deployables placed in instanced levels that were not being registered to the correct biome in the weather controller



Fixed a bug with Outpost Veteran and Outpost Builder achievements, where they could be granted incorrectly on Open World prospects



Fixed NPC dialogue not playing at the end of Ape B due to the ‘Bool default value’ being set to 'Played'



Fixed Blackwolf armor set not allowing alterations



Fixed the legendary bow with the 'fortified grip' attachment, not using stamina on secondary click hold



Fixed Frostbreaker not using stamina when blocking



Fixed the Gauntlet image on the Great Hunts selection buttons, which were incorrectly displaying



Removed Great Hunts Module Item Tags as they were incorrectly marked as meta items



Recommitted the ‘connecting overlay’ as it was not saved correctly



Removed the ‘glow effect’ from SMPL3 Mission Cards



Added UI fixes for prospect outcomes, so that at various scaling and zoom levels, the outcome text does not overlap



Swapped the T3 Cleaner, dropped the mesh to use the machining bench kit



Hooked up an optional water connection processing speed to the Biofuel Cleaner



We now allow broken weapons to open the radial ammo menu so that loaded ammo can be unloaded without having to first repair



Ape_A: Fixed ‘base cleanup’ to not clean up half the base immediately and the water after a delay, added cleaning up of the NPCs



Small pouches are now crafted with the raw materials and paints rather than using the base pouch with paints - this is to avoid players using their pouches with items in crafting recipes, which results in loss of items



Fixed issue on Great Hunt arena entrances where clients wouldn't see the 'returns in xx seconds' interact prompt



Rimetusk Arena - Removed collision on many of the lower-hanging waterfall icicles to address the boss creature running into them and not being able to reach his location to regenerate armor



Fixed the issue where the legendary weapon stat comparison widget would break in Bio-Lab after upgrading a slot



Removed the Galileo Feature Level Lock on achievements - which may have been preventing unlocking achievements in Steam for anything introduced in Copernicus



Fixed an issue where explosive rounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, potentially causing performance issues over a play session



Added new ammo type in the workshop for the Anti-materiel Rifle - Incendiary rounds. These rounds also scale the damage of the fire damage which is applied to targets.



Dead mounts with items in their inventory now persist between game reloads



Loot Retrieval now works at a distance of 15m instead of 4m & Loot Retrieval no longer places loot bags halfway into the ground if player is crouching while they use it



This Week: Hotfixes v2.3.0.140125 and v2.3.0.140148

125 - Rimetusk Campaign Mission: ‘Field Work’ Blocker:

Fixed an issue in the Rimetusk Campaign: 'Field Work' - where the mission could not be completed due to the objective asking for an item that no longer exists in Icarus to be crafted and placed



148 - Garganutan Boss & Achievement Fixes:

Fixed issue where the Garganutan Boss would not take the appropriate amount of physical damage after players had completed the mission BLOOD THIRST, making the fight require fire/explosive damage instead of just regular ammo and melee. This has now been corrected



Fixed an issue preventing the client from properly communicating with Steam to check off achievements. Any existing achievements that players have gained will sync up and be granted on Steam on login



Next Week: Electric Fireplace

Changelog v2.3.1.140342

New Content

Details Enable 2-sided DF generation on IMP_Mountain_02_CaveHole mesh used in M7 (Styx) cave as it was suffering heavy shadow artifacts without it



LavaHunter Flamethrower: Update FlameBurst VFX to have 'low' and 'high' quality light setups with high spawning several lights that move with the flames to enhance the effect. Add server-only function for spawning new Scorch decal on ground for FlameBurst. Remove 'GetPlayerCharacter' logic and base off SKItem owner instead as this resulted in the server (Player0) also always getting the effect at their feet. Remove FlameBurst NS component that isn't used



Biolab UI polish: Fix hover not coloring button angle, fix button tooltip appearing when hovering nearby and fix buttons appearing prior to animation playing



Adding DT Setup, Item, Recipe, Blueprint Etc for Advanced Arctic Saddle



Swapping T3 Cleaner dropped mesh to use the machining bench kit



Hooking up optional water connection processing speed to Biofuel Cleaner



Added the art assets for the arctic survival saddle with 5 skeletal meshs for the 5 different mount shapes



Adding Arctic Survival Saddle Item Icons



Sparkle FX for collectibles



Add UseRainDroplets shader functionality to held items. This adds a wet look to items during rain. Improve tooling to pick up on this better and retain consistency across items





Fixed

Details Fix buildings and deployables placed in instanced levels are not being registered to the correct biome in the weather controller



Remove DF from Weapon meshes. Fix LODs on Legendary SMs



Fixed a bug where the hover tooltip wouldnt display the correct weight. Changed carry weight stats to be replicated to fix this



Fixing armor rack audio being able to play 6 armor swaps at once when swapping all armor instead of individually by adding a short cooldown to the event



More reductions to overly long audio events



Reducing event length that was far too long for when chopping a whole tree down in one hit



Update sleep screen well rested buff duration to display in minutes instead of seconds



Added and applied no RVT material variants to SM_SW_Mangrove_ApeCageVar



Adding short cooldown to UI event that was triggering multiple UI instances at once causing the sound to be overly loud



UI Fixes for prospect outcomes so at various scaling and zoom levels the outcome text does not overlap



Added XP Events to the sledgehammer breaking clay/scoria/obsidian



Removing Glow from SMPL3 Mission Cards



UMG_ModifierStateContainer can no longer refresh layout multiple times per frame



Incorrect Item Weight Bug - Changed base stats to not replicate and added replicated virtual stats in their place



Grant Bestiary XP for shearing sheep



New dropships are now spawned 50cm lower to reduce occurrences of floating dropship legs



Fix MeteorShower master after fur texture type changed



Fix spelling of Electric on ElementalDamage stat description



Reducing bloat from dialogue lines causing it to play for far too long



Fixed Frostbreaker not using stamina when blocking



Allow broken weapons to open the radial ammo menu so that loaded ammo can be unloaded without having to first repair



Adding correct dialogue line to play at the end of Ape C2



Fix Caveworm and Fish poisons being unaffected by resist stats



Updated Sustenence tonic to also increase food buff duration for the duration of the tonic



Fixed tooltip referencing [DNT] Snipers and changed to Sniper Rifles



Remove reference to .50 cal and fix spelling of Materiel



Ape_A: Fix base cleanup to not clean up half the base immediately and the water after a delay, added cleaning up of the NPCs



Fixing NPC dialogue not playing at the end of Ape B due to the Bool default value being set to Played



Adding hover and click to GH mission upgrade area



10ft Extractor - Replaced and deleted old versions of textures with bad source paths, replaced references in materials



Small pouches are now crafted with the raw materials and paints rather than using the base pouch with paints - this is to avoid players using their pouches with items in crafting recipes which results in loss of items



Adjusting Blueprint node for pouches in the tech tree to display all recipes and not just the base pouch



Fix Panini Shader error logging not being fed the item value



Fix untranslatable Operations and Upgrades text on C0NT4CT device



Adjusting GH DLC Package Data Icon to match the in-game one on items



Added additional logging to help track down missing client Account Flag rewards



Hammerhead Slug - Added missing server checks to prevent client from spawning a second slug manager and from allowing the client to determine cocoon state



Fix boss respawn tracking upgrade showing time since last spawn, instead of time until respawn



Fixed issue on Great Hunt arena entrances where clients wouldn't see the 'returns in xx seconds' interact prompt



T3 Cleaner -Fixed a bug where the water spline was connected about a meter away from the mesh - Moved spline location to be within the mesh bounds



Updating Great Hunts Info Text in the Biolab



Fixing Gauntlet Image on GH Selection Buttons



Removing GH Module Item Tags as they where marked as meta items when they are not



Adding Ability for DOT modifiers Damage to be scaled by causer stats



Adding virtual stats for Fire/Frost/Poison/Electric Damage



Fire Burning Damage DOT's are now scaled by FireDamage_+%



Fix typo in Burning modifier description



Fixed legendary bow with fortified grip not using stamina on secondary click hold



Fix Composition quest spelling Chemistry



CharStats tooling improvements for comparing multiple creatures. Now properly supports toggling between either Character or AI stats



Medical items such as Pastes and Pills are now visible in the players hand. Remove unncessary SK BPs



Stats cleanup: Fixed StatTitle UMG having '+25 per minute' as default text masking a bunch of stats that didn't have descriptions setup correctly.



Improved logic to have fallbacks for missing stat text.



Fixed StaminaRegenPerMinute stat value displaying incorrectly as it was being divided by 1000 instead of 60.



Put various Stats into correct categories, added Tames/Pets and Turret categories and retired (and marked via MetaData) several smaller categories that suited elsewhere.



Fixed stats with missing description text causing the stat text to not update and display correctly.



Improve performance when full stats window is open by not updating on tick



IM Arena - Removed collision on many of the lower hanging waterfall icicles to fix boss running into them and not being able to reach his location to regen armor



Fixed a bug where armor stand wont show items when low fps and dragging items in quickly. Added an extra check to make sure the item has already been loaded before we attach it to the stand



Fixed edge case which could cause an invalid player loadout to be generated, preventing orbial exchange interface from working



Fixed bug where sometimes the medium slug wouldnt spawn small slugs on dedi server because of animation interuption. Switched death behaviour from animation 'on complete' to 'on blend out' and have a case for if its interupted



Output velocity on MA_GLS shader so it doesn't blur when turning with motion blur enabled



Fixed issue with in-world boss respawn timers counting incorrectly (on upgraded Contact device)



Disabled auto-wrap on UMG_Boss_Button's name text to prevent flickering



Fixed issue where boss respawn widgets weren't using the correct property to check for dead boss count



Fixed boss respawn widgets going into negative values on prospects that didn't support boss respawning



Added IsValid check to BP_PlayerTrackerListenter



Fixed issue where legendary weapon stat comparison widget would break in Bio-Lab after upgrading a slot



Adding a legendary weapon upgrade now invalidates the cached item stat container



Fix water containers >100L not fully emptying when using the context menu Empty Container function. Tidied BP



Hide Blueprint and Solo refresh buttons, as these are no longer required



Increase storm tier of Sandworm building to match Stone



Add translation entries for biolab return to store button and mission select screen button



Rehooked up Operations selection button translation on C0NT4CT device



Removing Galileo Feature Level Lock on achievements - may have been preventing unlocking achievements in steam for anything introduced in Copernicus



Removing Double XP Weekend Stats and Banner



Fixed a case where Mounts could be destroyed if player was riding one while they crashed or were kicked



Update SM asset validator to detect LODs with a screensize value of 0.0 and flag as invalid



Fix meshes with LOD screensize values of 0.0, meaning they will never be selected



Cave AI are now given IsCaveCreature boolean stat on spawn



wip on updating the Niagara Dynamic Script for Caveworm Emerge VFX



Removed unused/old control to reload legendary flamethrower



Added opacity switch for M_Creature and updated MA_EyeShader Sclera



Tidied up a number of Payloads that weren't using IsServer calls correctly and made sure their physics impulses weren't triggering every frame



Removed a number of unused payload BPs



Radial force component on explosive round payload no longer activates every frame



Updated NPC stabilization quests to also complete when the NPC is no longer valid, to ensure that if they're collected the quest is complete



Fixed issue where explosive rounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, potentially causing performance issues over a play session



Remove SlowTick event for UMG StatsWindow optimization which unintentionally caused a background hitch. Delay off tick instead so hitch is gone once UI is closed



Resave operations button title update



Added name and description for Glaci spawner/den



'Loot Retrieval' button in escape menu now checks for loot bags and corpses around world origin



Loot Retrieval now works at a distance of 15m instead of 4m



Loot Retrieval no longer places loot bag halfway into the ground if player is crouching while they use it



Dead mounts with items in their inventory now persist between game reloads



Fixed bug with certain mounts that prevented their items from being added to their corpse on death. Affects Terranus, Zebra, Shaggy Zebra



Added DT validation to prevent new mounts from being added with incorrect configuration





Future Content

Details Added cheat to grant XP to Mounts for testing. Disable GrantXPDebt cheat as that system is obsolete



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



Added 'Illumination' Payload round for Sniper Rifle, still WIP not unlocked



ELY: Remove duplicate Atmosphere Controller and RVTs from Vista sub-level



Added LODs for Ely Heightmaps



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



Fix CycleBiome cheat to actually work (delete now-obsolete logic from AtmoController as its handled in Player ActorState instead). Add unhooked method of updating cubemap on AtmoController for debugging as its currently only triggered via biome transition



Remove or update redundant or incorrect description text for Cheat Functions



Updated caveworm emerge VFX



Add an optional per-recipe text row so there is not an extra 0 value that will never be defined



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



Unhook Feature Level check and hard gate WIP ProxyMesh system until its ready so that it doesn't spam Dev builds



Set Illumination Round to be Field Guide blacklisted



Add DNT to Illumination round



Update collision on DC_Macro meshes to be more accurate



Update collision on DC_Macro_03 to be more accurate



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



Outpost012 - cliffs, macros, decals, foliage. Added saturation control to IMP_Slopes material, adjustments to Slopes_Conifer mat instance



Fix DangerLevel array size error not accounting for new Elysium skull danger level



Added the art assets for the irradiated prospector creature including a skeletal mesh skinned to the UE4 mannequin



Creating audio event for Geothermal base ambience. Adding in light insect loops, base 1 amb, base 2 amb and data table setups



Fixed issue where some caves incorrectly had entrance meshes spawned even though bUseEntrance was set to false



Adding DH tundra biome audio, adding night and day insects, day birds, data table setup etc



dh ambience audio adjustments and fine tunes



Added first pass Chew Creature SK meshes, materials and textures



Adjustments to DH ambience events. Removing Crevasse audio from crevasse itself since its already playing within each ambience layer. Adjustments to crevasse audio per biome for more appropriate sounds



Added Wyrm Queen art assets to the project



Fixing Build Validation



Add DH feature level Icon



Made Changes to the Crafting System to Allow for Resource Only Crafting (Allowing recipes to be crafted without an item and resources only)



Setting up Oil Geyser and Pump Jack for Crude Oil Extraction



Setting up Crude Oil Refiner (Crude Oil -> Refined Oil)



Adding new Resource Type Refined Oil and associated images



Setting up ability to have CrudeOil Networks and Refined Oil Flows



Setup Natural Oil Processor (Biofuel -> Refined Oil)



Setup Biofuel Networks and Icon Images



Setup Organic Extractor (Plants -> Biofuel)



Setup Polymerizer with outputs of Epoxy, Plastic, Synthetics and Compounds



Setup Crude Oil Power Generator



Adding potential dh music track for tundra biome.WIP test



Outpost012 - cliffs, decals, foliage



Added slinker bones asset and first pass on Gfur. Updated slinker textures



Updating the DH music piece with V2 with fine tunes and additions



Implementation of the Uranium Converter Item (Raw Uranium -> Rods & Inert Ingots)



Setting up Raw Uranium, Uranium Rods and Inert Uranium Items



Setup Uranium Collection Device Item & Uranium Node for the World



Update to DH music 1



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



work on Implimenting the slinker creature and added carcass assets



Update to DH music



Adding moog layers to DH music biome 1 music piece. Adjustments to mastering to ensure more consistent volume etc



Added new animations for the Wyrm Queen. Updated shader to use opactiy an map for the wing cutouts



Updated Slinker anim BP assets. Set up skinning states and corpse BP. Added initial data table entries for the Slinker



Volume pass on DH music 1



Outpost012 - cliffs, rivers, decals, foliage



Adding DH Geothermal biome music very WIP



Adjustments to DH geothermal ambience cravasse audio and various other balances. Music volume adjust to match other tracks



Adding beach assets, ambience and creatures ready for use within island outpost map



Add Impact Frag Grenade which explodes on impact with a surface. Currently Disabled/Hidden



InspectionTool: Output mesh scale, don't get meshes for LandscapeStreamingProxy as its junk data



Add Explosive and Incendiary 12.7 rounds to workshop



Add icons for 12.7 Incendiary and Explosive rounds



Add 12.7 Incendiary rounds to workshop. Update 12.7 round workshop icons





