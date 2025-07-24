Version 0.726 Magic Inn Playtest Critical Bug Fix Patch 4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
There is a chance that after decorating the inn, the save file can contains an incorrect placements of items causing the main thread to crash. Then nothing would work correctly in the game.
