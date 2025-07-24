The Demo is back live, save progress from the demo will count towards the main game.

When the ant nests get destroyed then now damage enemies that are in range.

Some slight changes to how crate launch physics are calculated, we had some instances where no upwards force was being applied to the crate making it fall through the ground.

Missing Health clips had a rework, they were calculating of an incorrect base value so bigger clips were getting faster reloads than smaller clips at low health values, but then at critical health they were slower.

In relation to above the reload UI has been adjusted, now when a reload is faster the UI it will start at the correct point, e.g. if you are reloading 50% faster the UI will start at 50%.

Removed sounds from the tiny explosions, it was creating a spike in the amount of sounds getting played because they almost always fire quickly.