- Made special abilities more reliable. Pound Chest and Ground Slam Ability will now cancel out an enemy attack. Before the enemy would finish attacks and it only affected enemies who weren't attacking.

-Melee Attacks are played at a similar rate to feel more reliable and have better timing as well

-Some players reported an issue of not being able to relaunch their game. Hard to narrow it down since it is only happening on some. I added a safe load check on the Gorillas Customization. If the issue was a corrupted safe file somehow triggering it. This should prevent that issue.



I apologize for any inconvenience or bad experiences. Will continue to work on any issues reported and also working on a big update for you guys with more content so you can enjoy the game longer.