- Fixed the projector so that it can change colors properly, even after leaving the room with no colors on
- Limited a grinning monster's movement so she doesn't go out of bounds as easily
Minor patch July 23, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some very minor (but very much needed) adjustments have been made to the first area:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update