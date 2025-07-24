 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19337259 Edited 24 July 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some very minor (but very much needed) adjustments have been made to the first area:
  • Fixed the projector so that it can change colors properly, even after leaving the room with no colors on
  • Limited a grinning monster's movement so she doesn't go out of bounds as easily

Changed files in this update

Depot 3749881
