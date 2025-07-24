New Overclock Modes:

Laser Blaster: Increases the rate of fire and replaces the laser bolts with instantaneous energy beams, but lowers the damage of each shot.

Heavy Laser Blaster: Increases the damage of each laser bolt and adds splash damage, but reduces the rate of fire.

Disruptor: Allows disruptor bolts to phase through solid materials and causes the energy drain effect to linger after the initial impact, but reduces shield penetration and the instant energy drain on initial impact.

Ion Beam Emitter: Causes the ion beam to destabilize near its target, creating chaotic and powerful lightning strikes in an area around it, but prevents the beam itself from directly hitting its target.

Standard Cannon: Fires salvos of multiple smaller shells, but each shell has lower damage and projectile speed.

Large Cannon: Causes each cannon shell to break apart upon impact into multiple smaller incendiary shells that each continue penetrating into the target ship.

Deck Cannon: Increases shell damage, velocity, and accuracy, but stops penetration once its damage potential is exhausted.

Railgun: Improves the efficiency of longer Railguns and increases projectile speed and damage, but requires a charge-up before firing and stops penetration once its damage potential is exhausted.

Chaingun: Projectiles become explosive-tipped, causing splash damage and greater overall destruction, but reduces rate of fire and requires the Chaingun to rest briefly after every four shots.

Small Shield Generator: Enables choosing between expanding the shield to cover a larger area or shrinking the shield to cover a smaller area while becoming stronger.

Large Shield Generator: The energy shield shrinks to cover a smaller area but becomes stronger and loses less power per hit.

Point Defense System: Turns on a dynamo that slowly regenerates power, allowing the Point Defense System to fire for short periods without ever receiving batteries.

Flak Array: Flak shells are packed with shrapnel that lingers in space for a short while after detonation, damaging any projectiles and blocking any energy beams that pass through.

Small Thruster (all variants): Greatly increases thrust and power efficiency while significantly improving dynamo power generation, but also increases power consumption.

Standard Thruster: Greatly increases thrust and power efficiency without affecting ramp times, but also increases power consumption.

Large Thruster: Greatly increases thrust and moderately improves power efficiency without affecting ramp times, but also increases power consumption.

Huge Thruster: Greatly increases thrust and minorly improves power efficiency without affecting ramp times, but also increases power consumption.

Boost Thruster: Greatly increases thrust and moderately improves power efficiency without affecting ramp times, but also increases power consumption. Additionally allows the Boost Thruster to be refueled while boosting.

M.R.T. Nozzle Module: Reduces the impact of Extender Modules on ramp-up time.

M.R.T. Extender Module: Increases both the Nozzle Module's base thrust and the thrust of every attached Extender Module.

Engine Room: Improves power efficiency when distributing power to attached thrusters, but forces all attached thrusters into Overclock mode. Additionally collects waste heat from attached thrusters, but produces additional waste heat while doing so.

Small Reactor Core: Increases maximum power capacity and generation rate.

Medium Reactor Core: Increases maximum power capacity and generation rate.

Large Reactor Core: Increases maximum power capacity and generation rate. Additionally increases battery size from triple-capacity to quadruple-capacity.

Power Capacitor: Triples the power capacity of both the Power Capacitor itself and the individual stored batteries.

Mining Laser: Adds an area-of-effect to both mining beams.

Tractor Beam Emitter: Significantly increases gravitational force in all modes, but restricts the force to always act upon the target's center of mass. Additionally, allows the emitter to be overcharged, depleting its energy and emitting a massive wave of gravitational energy in all directions.

Sensor Array: Increases the visual range of the Sensor Array.