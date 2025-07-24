 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19337220
Changes to v 1.006

  • Sakuya bomb error addressed
  • Cirno's desperation effect no longer makes annoying noise when picking up an item
  • Added Cirno's sound effects to her bomb
  • Opponent menu option in Training changed to allow use of arrow keys to change parameters
  • Campaign menu added
  • You can restore default controls on gamepad by pressing all four face buttons
  • Reworded instructions in button config to be less confusing
  • Youmu's desperation works on keystones and stray fairies

