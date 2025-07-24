- Sakuya bomb error addressed
- Cirno's desperation effect no longer makes annoying noise when picking up an item
- Added Cirno's sound effects to her bomb
- Opponent menu option in Training changed to allow use of arrow keys to change parameters
- Campaign menu added
- You can restore default controls on gamepad by pressing all four face buttons
- Reworded instructions in button config to be less confusing
- Youmu's desperation works on keystones and stray fairies
Version 1.006 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes to v 1.006
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3428331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update