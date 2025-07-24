Greetings, Warlords!

Six years have passed in the fires of war, yet our armor remains unbroken. Together, Conqueror's Blade and our Warlords have braved over two thousand days and nights, standing guard on walls and fighting side by side.

Six Years of Legends Forged, Embarking Together on a New Chapter. The Conqueror's Blade 6th Anniversary Celebration is now in full swing, with even more events and rewards rolling out soon!

Below are the exclusive anniversary benefits prepared for you, Warlord — claim your rewards and revel in the celebration!

United in Conqueror's Blade, We Stand Together. The fire in our hearts burns as bright as ever.

Over these six legendary years, perhaps you were the valiant commander who stood your ground atop the wall of Augolia, rallying your units under a storm of arrows; or maybe you were the lone vanguard who led cavalry to cut off the enemy's supply lines. Yet at this very moment, you are, above all, the valorous Warlord of Conqueror's Blade — whose legacy fills us with honor.

We are truly grateful to every Warlord for your continuous support!

Log in to Conqueror's Blade now and join the exclusive 6th Anniversary events for a feast of exclusive rewards and glorious benefits!

This is the legacy we forged together — come and relive every moment of this remarkable journey.