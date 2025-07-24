Bug Fixes: Credit: Euphoniac



Issue:

Completionist Medallion



Resolution:

This bug has been fixed in the latest update. Players who have completed all 55 side quests can now collect the Completionist Medallion, which correctly appears as Collectible #84 in the submenu.

- Issue:

Map #10 appeared in the map submenu without a label, could not be opened, and it was unclear where or how it was obtained—leaving players uncertain whether it was missed or bugged.



Resolution:

This issue has been resolved in the latest update. Map #10 now displays correctly with its proper label and can be opened as intended.



Additional Note:

If you had already obtained the map prior to the fix, it will now retroactively display and function correctly in your map submenu once you enter Gionande.

Issue:

Some equipment descriptions displayed stat values that did not match the actual effects when equipped.



Resolution:

All armor pieces have been reviewed and corrected. Description values now accurately reflect the true stat increases provided by the equipment.

Issue:

In the Fallwyndga Wells library, Rare Book #5 could be obtained an unlimited number of times.



Resolution:

This has been patched. Rare Book #5 can now only be obtained once, as intended..

Issue:

The Lever Rod and Lever Handle were not removed from the inventory after being used inside the Ascendance Tower.



Resolution:

These items will now be properly removed from the inventory once the lever mechanism is activated as intended.

Issue:

After completing the Ascendance Tower, interacting with the now-empty spot where Wolvi previously stood would trigger leftover dialogue: "Let me know when you are ready to leave."



Resolution:

This event has been resolved. The unintended dialogue no longer appears after Wolvi is gone.

Issue:

In Echo Harbor Bay, the port cutscene involving the Festival Pass could be triggered prematurely—without the player first attempting to explore Gionande beyond the Farmers' District or speaking to any of the sailors.



Resolution:

This issue was caused by incorrect variable conditions and has now been fixed. The cutscene will only trigger after the appropriate story progression steps have been completed.

Issue:

In Echo Harbor Bay, the Festival Pass cutscene could be triggered repeatedly by walking over the trigger tiles again—until the sailor in the pub was spoken to, which was the only action that deactivated them.



Resolution:

This issue has been patched. The cutscene trigger now properly deactivates after the first activation, regardless of whether the sailor in the pub has been spoken to.

Issue:

In Gionande's inn (second floor), players could repeatedly obtain 48 Gold from the cabinet, allowing for unlimited gold farming.



Resolution:

This exploit has been resolved. The gold can now only be collected once—sorry, no more free gold!

Issue:

In the Gionande Business District's Treasure Trove, the 39 Gold in the upper left corner could be collected an unlimited number of times.



Resolution:

This has been fixed. The gold can now only be obtained once—no more infinite pocket change!

Issue:

In Gionande Castle’s prison (lower right corner), interacting with the middle cell (next to Max’s cell) would trigger the line "You will pay for this." even though the cell was empty—before the False Imprisonment side quest was completed.



Resolution:

The event switches have been corrected so this dialogue only appears once the quest progress justifies it.

Issue:

In Gionande Castle, when the player controls Ruby alone during Hiro’s visit to the statue:



- Ruby could still be found in the northwestern room (where she shouldn’t be).



- Certain actions—such as talking to Isabelle, attempting to leave via the catacombs, or interacting with some NPCs in Gionande—incorrectly assumed the player was controlling Hiro or Sasha.



Resolution:

These issues have been fixed. Character locations and control logic now properly reflect when Ruby is the sole character controlled.

Issue:

After the party reunion in Gionande Castle, players were unable to leave the castle through the prison/catacombs route.



Resolution:

This has been resolved. Players can now leave the castle through the catacombs if they wish, enabling travel to Fallwyndga Wells.

Issue:

Leaving Misty Cavern Peak and attempting to return caused the game to freeze on a black screen, resulting in a game-breaking bug.



Resolution:

This issue has been corrected. Players can now safely revisit Misty Cavern Peak without the game crashing.

Issue:

After the events at Misty Cavern, a certain prisoner was still present in Oroden Tower when they should have been removed.



Resolution:

This issue has been corrected. The prisoner will no longer appear when returning to Oroden Tower.

Issue:

At Snow Drift Keep, after defeating the boss, revisiting the boss room from the crystal room caused a black screen, resulting in a game-breaking crash.



Resolution:

This has been fixed. Players can now safely revisit the boss room without crashing.

Issue:

The weapon merchant in Fishers only sold beginner equipment, which felt out of place.



Resolution:

The shopkeeper’s inventory has been updated to include a better variety of weapons appropriate for the area.

Issue:

At Coral Tower, lighting the fourth-to-last candle triggered the message that something had opened, causing confusion about the treasure room’s accessibility (which should only open after all candles are lit).



Resolution:

The candle count and trigger conditions have been corrected. The gate now opens only after lighting all candles, as intended.

Issue:

After obtaining the airship, Gionande’s Queen appeared in two locations at once (throne room and near the armory) for a short time.



Resolution:

This issue has been resolved. The Queen now only appears once in the correct location.

Issue:

At Brandywine Beacon, all on-map labels—including those on higher floors—incorrectly displayed as "1st Floor," except for the basement.



Resolution:

Map tags have been updated to correctly reflect the corresponding floors.

Issue:

During the final return to the castle and post-game, crystals remained in the player's inventory when they should have been removed.



Resolution:

This has been resolved. Crystals are now properly cleared from the inventory at the appropriate time.