Hello everyone!
Here are the patch notes for version 1.2, out now on PC/Mac and Switch (Full game & Demo)
We've been fixing a bunch of smaller bugs after the release! As work on the new content is starting, expect frequency of patches to slow down :)
As always, don't hesitate to get in touch via mail/forum/discord if you have any issue with the game! Thanks everyone for your support.
Here are some of the notable changes, you can find the Full patch notes here
Fixes:
\[Puzzles] Fixed the "Force separator spacing to 5" working incorrectly on 16 sized puzzles
\[Stickers] Stickers are now saved and loaded in the correct order. Your previous layout will possibly need adjustments
\[Costumes] Fix color variations for the following costumes: Pirate Mustache/Hat/Scarf, Angel Wings/Disc
\[House] Fix color variations for the following items: Washer Dryer combo, Fancy Fridge
Changes:
\[UI] "Main Menu" title disappear after a few seconds, more space for stickers!
\[House] Decor Browser: Side Bar navigation improved
\[Puzzle] Cone of Shame magically scales down when starting a Squeakross to prevent overlap with the grid
New:
Thank you!
-Alex
