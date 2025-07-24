Hello everyone!

Here are the patch notes for version 1.2, out now on PC/Mac and Switch (Full game & Demo)

We've been fixing a bunch of smaller bugs after the release! As work on the new content is starting, expect frequency of patches to slow down :)

As always, don't hesitate to get in touch via mail/forum/discord if you have any issue with the game! Thanks everyone for your support.

Here are some of the notable changes, you can find the Full patch notes here

Fixes:

\[Puzzles] Fixed the "Force separator spacing to 5" working incorrectly on 16 sized puzzles

\[Stickers] Stickers are now saved and loaded in the correct order. Your previous layout will possibly need adjustments

\[Costumes] Fix color variations for the following costumes: Pirate Mustache/Hat/Scarf, Angel Wings/Disc

\[House] Fix color variations for the following items: Washer Dryer combo, Fancy Fridge

Changes:

\[UI] "Main Menu" title disappear after a few seconds, more space for stickers!

\[House] Decor Browser: Side Bar navigation improved

\[Puzzle] Cone of Shame magically scales down when starting a Squeakross to prevent overlap with the grid

New:

[table equalcells="1" colwidth=""][tr][td][p]\[List View] Overall navigation & sorting improved[/p][/td][/tr][tr][td][p]\[List View] List view now displays best times[/p][/td][/tr][/table]

Thank you!

FULL PATCH NOTES

-Alex