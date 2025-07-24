A small patch containing some bug fixes and UI changes released. Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
- Replaced licensed fonts on various UI elements. For anyone developing language localization modifications to the game, be aware this change could alter your work.
- Fixed the weapon tooltip not correctly displaying the damage transmutation calculation.
- Fixed having a certain amount of learned novice skills not providing a new page in the skillbook.
- Added a graphical tag for lobbies in the finder that have been detected to use mods. Consider making a backup of your character files before joining a modded lobby, which can be found in the "profileCollections" folder.
- Added a Cyan Dye.
Changed files in this update