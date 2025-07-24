- Flash Token Rework
- 3 new artifacts added
- Add a breakthrough passive. [Jane]
- Modify package store letter truncation
- Passive Rework [Blood Spear+]
- Menu UI Improvements
- 섬광 토큰 리워크
- 신규 유물 3종 추가
- 돌파 패시브 추가 [제인]
- 패키지 상점 글자 잘림 수정
- 패시브 리워크 [블러드 스피어+]
- 메뉴 UI 개선
2.3.18.1
