Small patch to fix some issues and annoyances, and some performance optimizations. 0.6 devlog coming soon!
Fixes
- Fixed possible rope-related NullReference error, most notably locking the game by dying in Title screen.
Changes
- Rope camera now uses the average velocity when attached to a dynamic object, making it more stable despite the erratic movements of 2-body systems; most applicable to Plinko area objects.
- Plinko area balls are now heavier and not affected by wind, to help with getting to Momentum area.
- Object "permanence" - objects pulled by the player to another area will not despawn, as long as it stays with the player. Currently only activates when attached to player's rope, still figuring out other methods of moving the object.
- Force from explosion is now rounded from 360° to 16-direction. The jump to Launcher Upgrade is now more consistent.
Changed files in this update