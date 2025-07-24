 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19336852
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added a few more rooms variations for lairs.
- Added random books spawning to bookshelves in lairs.
- Added item shelves in lairs that spawn with random items.
- Changed crates in lairs to be made of wood so they are colored differently based on wood type. I will soon add a chance for each crate to randomly spawn a wood log on destruction.
- Fixed a bug with the new room lair system that sometimes caused a crash.

Changed files in this update

