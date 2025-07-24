

- Added a few more rooms variations for lairs.

- Added random books spawning to bookshelves in lairs.

- Added item shelves in lairs that spawn with random items.

- Changed crates in lairs to be made of wood so they are colored differently based on wood type. I will soon add a chance for each crate to randomly spawn a wood log on destruction.

- Fixed a bug with the new room lair system that sometimes caused a crash.