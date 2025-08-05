NEW CHAMPIONS





Solvarch

The result of this nightmarish design, an Eidol whose thirst for destruction is matched only by his hunger for power. With the ability to freeze their opponent with a mere touch, they hunger to absorb all the power in The Battlerealm, before releasing this overwhelming power on any who would dare stand in their way.





Cassandra Nova

A manifestation of negative potential that is a dark reflection of all the psionic power and potential of Charles Xavier. This sister was thought to be destroyed but somehow she rebuilt herself cell by cell for decades. Now, wielding power and hate in equal measure, she seeks to destroy all that her brother has built.







CHAMPION UPDATES

M.O.D.O.K. and Yondu have been fully reworked, and Patriot has been rebalanced.

Check out our Blog for more specifics on these exciting updates.





NEW QUESTS AND EVENTS





Event Quest - Broken Dreams

Solvarch, Wolf of the Stars, is a formidable foe capable of draining energy at the atomic level from those who dare oppose them. This danger is made all the worse by a second villainous arrival: Cassandra Nova. This mentally manipulative monster seeks to torture The Summoner while allowing Eidol threats to grow. Will The Contest be able to recover from this double dose of danger?





The Crucible

Available starting August 13. Old foes have returned and are more dangerous than before. Enter the all new Crucible Quest Chapter: Act 8 - The Rebirth and fight your way through a gauntlet of Act 8 bosses. Be wary and stay vigilant, as your arsenal of Champions will need to be vast to overcome this plethora of unrelenting challenges. A fruitful reward will be at the ready for any Summoner courageous enough to battle their way through and conquer these combatants once and for all. This Quest will be available permanently, even after the Rebirth Event has passed!



Try Normal Difficulty to pace yourself, or dare to enter into the Legendary Difficulty to defeat all Bosses in a single path! Both difficulties will require a deep collection of Champions as you face Elimination Choice Nodes which will force you to choose your solo challenger carefully.





Rebirth Event

Compete to earn Rebirth Tokens and acquire exciting 7-Star Champions Night Thrasher, Anti-Venom, Doctor Voodoo, Cull Obsidian, Viv Vision, and Sabretooth!





Side-Quest - Act 8 Mini-Crucible

Challenge corrupted Champions with a twist! This month those who have become Proven or higher will face down challenges that have been tuned to allow your 2 and 3-Star Champions a chance to take on the frightful Ouroboros Bosses.





Solo Raids

Introducing Solo Raids! This new Quest type will allow Summoners to experiment with various Champion, Role and Boost combinations to find those which work best for taking on the real thing. For a limited time, this daily quest will feature a Solo Objective that will award Raid Tickets, Refined XP and Daily Super Event Points!





Alliance Weekly Super Event

Similar to the existing Daily Super Event, this will coincide with the deprecation of the Summoner Advancement and Summoner Engagement Events. The Alliance Weekly Super Event will take the rewards from these Events and more, and fold them into a more meaningful and intentional experience.





Fintech Solo Quest

Are you as good as a Battlerealm Brawl Champion? Take on this solo quest that revisits the match-ups and metas from Fintech’s winning run in Battlerealm Brawl 2023!







BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS:





Statcasts

New Relics arrive to the Contest in the form of Statcasts! These Relics focus on improving your Champions’ Stats, have their Rune effects active on Defense, and still have the same Strikers you know and love.





Kabam ID Improvements

We’ve improved the new account creation flow by adding an email verification code step.



