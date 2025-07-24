Hey Slayers!



We’ve got another small update with fixes, balance tweaks, and some quality-of-life improvements. Thanks for all your feedback so far - keep it coming!



📝 Changelog

✅ The game is now paused when opening the escape menu in Solo mode

✅ Fixed Ricochet not adding an extra bounce on the first upgrade

✅ Score rating is now displayed in the lobby for the current map and players

✅ Fixed a bug that made all buttons non-interactable after binding an ability to an action key

✅ Slight tuning to the early-game difficulty curve to make it a bit easier

✅ Added a 3-second delay before the first wave spawns