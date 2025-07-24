 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19336611
Update notes via Steam Community
Wow where to begin. We added a tutorial, unlockable content, removed the fate select screen, moved the drafting selection process to take place after each turn, allowed the players to spend draft picks on rituals, events and items. So many bug fixes and much much more!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3797141
macOS English Depot 3797142
