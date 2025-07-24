- Ground item despawn time increased to 20 minutes (was 5)

- Added UI scale slider to the settings menu

- Fixed iron not spawning on bottom most cave levels*

- Fix snow grubs not spawning**

- A death marker is now added on the map upon death to show where you last died (it will disappear after 20 mins, or when you get nearby)

- Terrain now functions as a shelter (so players can place objects inside dug out terrain)

- Fix the Aether Rush status effect not being removed properly

- Fixed a bug where Zyrrhak's assistants could accidentally be killed by the boss itself



* For existing worlds, this cannot easily be fixed, you will have to venture to a far away / unexplored part of the world where no chunks are generated yet. That will generate new chunks that will contain iron. Alternatively you can start a new world and gather iron there.



** There are no snow grub lairs yet, they just have a chance of spawning in the snowy biome.