Hello, builder community!

With our ongoing dedication to improving the experience for all players of Diorama Builder and its DLCs, today we are releasing a new patch with several improvements and bug fixes.

Check out the full list:

Implemented new post-processing to improve the game's overall lighting.

Improved the lighting in specific dioramas like "Merry Christmas" and "Mars Colony," which were too bright on some monitor settings.

Fixed a bug where the achievement for completing one of a diorama's folders would only unlock after placing the next piece.

Resolved an issue with the command bar displaying incorrectly when switching from a diorama under construction (base game) to an already completed DLC.

Decreased the transparency of the placement meshes (gray and white) for better visibility of the pieces .

Adjusted the default mouse wheel sensitivity for a smoother zoom in/out experience .

Modified the system so that the main menu will always return to "Day" mode when exiting a diorama.

Removed the seam line between the tabs and retractable UI windows for a cleaner look .

Solution for several other minor bugs.

We also want to thank everyone for your continued support and excellent participation in our Steam community. Please keep sending your valuable feedback; it is very important to us!

Happy building!