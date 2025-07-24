Hello, builder community!
With our ongoing dedication to improving the experience for all players of Diorama Builder and its DLCs, today we are releasing a new patch with several improvements and bug fixes.
Check out the full list:
Implemented new post-processing to improve the game's overall lighting.
Improved the lighting in specific dioramas like "Merry Christmas" and "Mars Colony," which were too bright on some monitor settings.
Fixed a bug where the achievement for completing one of a diorama's folders would only unlock after placing the next piece.
Resolved an issue with the command bar displaying incorrectly when switching from a diorama under construction (base game) to an already completed DLC.
Decreased the transparency of the placement meshes (gray and white) for better visibility of the pieces.
Adjusted the default mouse wheel sensitivity for a smoother zoom in/out experience.
Modified the system so that the main menu will always return to "Day" mode when exiting a diorama.
Removed the seam line between the tabs and retractable UI windows for a cleaner look.
Solution for several other minor bugs.
We also want to thank everyone for your continued support and excellent participation in our Steam community. Please keep sending your valuable feedback; it is very important to us!
Follow our studio page to be notified about new DLCs, updates, and future games.
Happy building!
