Hello shopkeepers!

We're bringing you another bug fixing and stability patch to resolve some reported issues while we continue developing the next major patch behind the scenes.

This patch does have a couple minor QoL improvements that I wanted to highlight.

Lobby Difficulty Settings UI Pop-Ups

This is something I've wanted to bring to you all since we released the lobby difficulty options and am excited it's available now. The options will now show a small pop up explanation of what it is so you can be more informed when adjusting your lobby settings.

These pop-ups are also available in the wrench menu once you're in-game.

Combat Blocking Teleport Setting

Speaking of lobby difficulty settings, we have a new one for you! You can now turn off the limitation to teleporting when enemies are attacking you.

We originally implemented combat blocking your ability to teleport to keep some difficulty within the system of being able to teleport whenever you want to.

We realized that we now have a lot of adjustable difficulty settings, and some players have said they'd prefer not to be limited when they want to teleport, so we added the option to turn off this setting and make it so you can teleport even when enemies are closing in.

This setting is disabled by default on Peaceful, Easy, and Normal difficulties.

Clearer Unique NPC Death Notifications

When you kill an important NPC who will respawn automatically, you'll now see a message stating that they will rebirth using Telemed.

This message used to tell you that the NPC would remember that, which was intended to inform you that the NPC would be respawning and was important. But it wasn't clear what exactly was going on because the NPCs didn't tell you they were upset you killed them or anything.

I've adjusted this message to inform you exactly what's going on: this NPC is going to respawn, and they are important, so you may want to talk to them!

I hope these small changes smooth out some rough edges for some of you, and along with the bug fixes below, stabilize the experience to maximize fun.

We're excited to bring you the next patch as soon as it's ready! We're planning to release a test build of it before making it publicly available. If you'd like to check it out early and give us some feedback, please keep an eye on our official Discord!

Happy shopkeeping!

v0.14.9.77 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

Lobby difficulty settings now have pop-up UI that shows when hovering to explain what they do a little better

Added a new lobby difficulty setting that controls whether combat blocks teleportation

The resource density lobby setting no longer changes the spawn rate of ores

Changed the UI notification when killing important quest characters to say that they will respawn using Telemed

Improved the way that doors are placed in doorways to make it a little more intuitive. You shouldn't have to aim at the frame as exactly anymore!

The Pop Pop cleaning quest now completes when mopping trash in addition to footprints

Added torches to the survival training area of the prologue to better prepare players for the night in the open world

Armor and weapon shops in Kazai village no longer have infinite supply of their goods

World visitors can no longer move items with the T to move functionality

Adjusted some of the customer review feedback text to be clearer

🛠️ General Fixes

Fixed the Kazai Village Inn not working properly

Fixed the shop specialty UI not supporting controller input properly

Adding an item to the crafting queue once the queue is already maxed out at 10 items will now cancel and refund the new item properly

Fixed a case where 'ghost' items could be stuck in a player's inventory and not be manipulated

Fixed a case where lobby settings would not update in the lobby menu when loading a save file

Fixed the selling UI continuously scrolling to 9999 after alt-tabbing while changing the price

Fixed the selling UI sometimes losing a digit when decrementing starting at a large value

Customers will no longer leave "they were mean" as positive feedback when checking out of your shop

Fixed a case where clients could see other clients constantly swapping weapons

Clients should now properly wait for the opening cutscene to trigger before gaining control of their character when joining a newly created world

Removed the possibility for unique characters to trigger a revenge encounter

Fixed a case where the child scale of preplaced items could get saved weirdly when stolen and placed in your shop

Hosts can now properly damage neutral NPCs during a peaceful world visit

Fixed a case where a world visitor splitting an item stack could cause the item to be treated as part of the host world

Fixed a case where customers would say they were going to your register after they were kicked out of your shop from the waiting sign

Fixed a case where NPCs could still chase the player after they apologized for stealing if a stackable item was stolen

Fixed a case where clients could see NPCs swimming in the air

Fixed the golf club knock-down status effect putting the player in a knocked-down but movable state

Newly looted or crafted clothing should no longer display +0 stats (existing clothing with these stats will keep them)

Fixed some invisible doors in Kazai Castle

Fixed various customer pathfinding bugs

Fixed various disconnect exceptions

🗣️ Localization