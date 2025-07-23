Hello Everyone!



I've seen a bit of increased attention after the exit of early access, so thank you to everyone who has played the game!



However, from what I have seen, there appeared to be a bug with an achievement, and it seemed Tsundere Terror was still a bit harder than Game Grievance. So, here are the changes...



-Fixed bug where "Game Breaker" would be awarded even if the player disarmed a glitch gate



-Increased Glitchese Minimum speed from 900 to 1000 (850 to 900 in easy mode)



-Increased Maximum Glitchese speed from 6000 to 6250



Make sure you are on Version 1.2.201, because I forgot to set a variable properly on 1.2.20, so 1.2.20 would have a janky bug.



That's all, thanks for reading!