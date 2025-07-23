 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19336003 Edited 23 July 2025 – 23:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone!

I've seen a bit of increased attention after the exit of early access, so thank you to everyone who has played the game!

However, from what I have seen, there appeared to be a bug with an achievement, and it seemed Tsundere Terror was still a bit harder than Game Grievance. So, here are the changes...

-Fixed bug where "Game Breaker" would be awarded even if the player disarmed a glitch gate

-Increased Glitchese Minimum speed from 900 to 1000 (850 to 900 in easy mode)

-Increased Maximum Glitchese speed from 6000 to 6250

Make sure you are on Version 1.2.201, because I forgot to set a variable properly on 1.2.20, so 1.2.20 would have a janky bug.

That's all, thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Everlife Content Depot 1754481
