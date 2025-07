HamSumo Playtest Patch v1.16 notes:

Balance Changes:

Hamozuna Level 3 Star Move:

- Angular velocity is now locked at zero for the duration of the move



Frankenham Level 2 Star Move:

- Duration decreased from 3 -> 2

- No longer refills Polarize duration



Hamako Level 1 Star Move:

- Increased Recoil Mod from 0.3 -> 0.5

- Knockback decreased from 20 -> 15