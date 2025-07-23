Criminal Ranks are back!

Gain the Rank of S-Rank Criminal by racking up crime scores. If you are imprisoned, you can bribe the guard with Ryo to let you out. However, this will make you a missing ninja and your crime score will not be lowered, so you will be at risk of being sent back at any time.



Criminal Ranks used to be a Ninja Rank and was implemented hackily back in the old days (est. 2018) and was removed about 2 years ago until it could be properly implemented again. This new version of the system does not overwrite your village rank, so if you ever return to your village, it will be back to your old rank.