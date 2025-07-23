Expect more content drops instead of features for a bit as I work on making sure the game is in a stable place before expanding on it more.
Content
Added Metal Containers that can be forged
Added a Paid Mailbox Service in Hyoketsu Prison
Added first method of escaping Hyoketsu Prison (Bribery)
Features
Criminal Ranks are back!
Gain the Rank of S-Rank Criminal by racking up crime scores. If you are imprisoned, you can bribe the guard with Ryo to let you out. However, this will make you a missing ninja and your crime score will not be lowered, so you will be at risk of being sent back at any time.
Criminal Ranks used to be a Ninja Rank and was implemented hackily back in the old days (est. 2018) and was removed about 2 years ago until it could be properly implemented again. This new version of the system does not overwrite your village rank, so if you ever return to your village, it will be back to your old rank.
Changes
Allow Shaders on all buff types (this is so I can add dizziness effect to Sake)
Updated Bat Wing icon to better reflect what it is
(Devs) Removed Hide/Show UI button on Map Editor (Use 'H' Instead)
(Devs) Added some useful information to Event Editor
Bug Fixes
Fixed a client-side crash caused by Guilds with Notices that have % in them
(Devs) Fixed Map Editor zooming all the way out to 0.5x when loaded
