Patch 0.10.5 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

Many fixes and improvements

Added voice lines to all bosses

Added 2 new bosses (with unique armor kits and weapons) and a new NPC faction

Added more variety to NPCs loadout

Added pouches the NPC to keep their magazines

Added NPCs fleeing when out of ammo

Added NPC limited ammo (they now have physical magazines)

Added Nikolai and Tatra (Foxtrot bosses with new armor kits) -> spawn on Mall

Added Zero Foxtrot faction (fighting players and Fenix)

Fixed height calibration/player IK breaking when looking down or leaning back

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through glass and some walls

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through red key cards room in the mall

Fixed players being able to grab the foregrip

Fixed water filters being wrongfully consumed when using water in the other room (nursery and kitchen)

Fixed weapon skin not applying to the magazine of the weapon inside the weapon when painting

Fixed players losing their gear if they disconnected during extraction

Fixed a playstation crossplay exploit

Fixed chest rig/armor floating after death