24 July 2025 Build 19335668 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.10.5 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

✨Key features✨

  • Added 2 new bosses (with unique armor kits and weapons) and a new NPC faction

  • Added voice lines to all bosses

  • Improved NPCs logic

  • Many fixes and improvements

➕New features➕

  • Added Zero Foxtrot faction (fighting players and Fenix)

  • Added Nikolai and Tatra (Foxtrot bosses with new armor kits) -> spawn on Mall

  • Added NPC limited ammo (they now have physical magazines)

  • Added NPCs fleeing when out of ammo

  • Added pouches the NPC to keep their magazines

  • Added more variety to NPCs loadout

  • Added the Striker 12 shotgun (Boss weapon)

  • Added the M240b (Boss weapon)

  • Added voice lines to all bosses

🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

  • Fixed height calibration/player IK breaking when looking down or leaning back

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through glass and some walls

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through red key cards room in the mall

  • Fixed players being able to grab the foregrip

  • Fixed water filters being wrongfully consumed when using water in the other room (nursery and kitchen)

  • Fixed weapon skin not applying to the magazine of the weapon inside the weapon when painting

  • Fixed players losing their gear if they disconnected during extraction

  • Fixed a playstation crossplay exploit

  • Fixed chest rig/armor floating after death

  • Improved delay to get the pricing of items sold

🛠️Maps fixes🛠️

Matka Miest Underground

  • Fixed a map exploit in museum

Chodov Mall

  • Added a 1Shot kiosk

  • Fixed a gap in a window

  • Improved all spawns

