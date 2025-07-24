Patch 0.10.5 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.
✨Key features✨
Added 2 new bosses (with unique armor kits and weapons) and a new NPC faction
Added voice lines to all bosses
Improved NPCs logic
Many fixes and improvements
➕New features➕
Added Zero Foxtrot faction (fighting players and Fenix)
Added Nikolai and Tatra (Foxtrot bosses with new armor kits) -> spawn on Mall
Added NPC limited ammo (they now have physical magazines)
Added NPCs fleeing when out of ammo
Added pouches the NPC to keep their magazines
Added more variety to NPCs loadout
Added the Striker 12 shotgun (Boss weapon)
Added the M240b (Boss weapon)
Added voice lines to all bosses
🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛
Fixed height calibration/player IK breaking when looking down or leaning back
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through glass and some walls
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through red key cards room in the mall
Fixed players being able to grab the foregrip
Fixed water filters being wrongfully consumed when using water in the other room (nursery and kitchen)
Fixed weapon skin not applying to the magazine of the weapon inside the weapon when painting
Fixed players losing their gear if they disconnected during extraction
Fixed a playstation crossplay exploit
Fixed chest rig/armor floating after death
Improved delay to get the pricing of items sold
🛠️Maps fixes🛠️
Matka Miest Underground
Fixed a map exploit in museum
Chodov Mall
Added a 1Shot kiosk
Fixed a gap in a window
Improved all spawns
