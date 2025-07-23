Hey folks,



Thanks for all of the bug reports and the constructive feedback we have been receiving! A few bad apples here and there aside, your feedback has been SUPER good and useful, and this has helped us move fast and bring even more improvements to the game today.



Here's what's new:

Gameplay

Reduced Ghoul (ranged zombies) projectile damage by 50%;

Red Portals now provide Shrine Boons of XP and Gold gain for 30 seconds after you enter them. This is a direct buff for Reds and should help with the feeling of "missing out" when you skip some lower floors;

A lot of players did not realize they could actually Upgrade their Relics! We have created a new Onboarding tutorial that teaches you how to Upgrade Relics. We will continue improving this UI in the future;

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze before the loading screens in-between runs. This should improve Loading times overall, but we still have more fixes to do to keep improving Loading times.

Fixed a Localization issue with Turkish users that would display all texts as "TNF:()";

Fixed an issue where some users with Demo save files could not unlock certain Achievements;

Fixed an issue where you could not see the Unlock Condition for Blocked Nodes in The Great Bell Skill Tree when using gamepad;

Fixed an issue where Caupé Constellation was reducing Crit Damage instead of increasing it;

Fixed an issue where some Act 3 drop tables had a much lower drop chance for Act 1/2 Unique Relics than originally intended;

And that's it! We are working on a larger patch for this week as well, so stay tuned! And keep the (respectful) feedback coming, we love it!



Abraços,

~The Hell Clock Team