23 July 2025 Build 19335401 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:13:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Closed Beta Testers, we've just released 2.9.2-RC08 which fixes a critical Steam Workshop bug.

Remember, changes marked below with "\[DEV]" affect this Closed Beta build only and not the overall changelog for Season 9, Patch II as a whole.

If you want to play the previous build, 2.9.2-RC07, it is available on the "mp_beta_previous" beta branch on Steam.

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC08) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

  • \[DEV] Fixed a bug where Steam Workshop subscriptions failed to load.

  • \[DEV] Following feedback from the last game night, 2Fort now has diverse spawn points for non-CTF modes.

  • \[DEV] Added more weapons and ammunition to 2Fort.

  • \[DEV] Removed 'Position-Aware' spawning option.

  • Fixed a bug where the game would try to precache "shield_charge.wav," despite the sound not existing.

🎮 Gameplay

  • \[DEV] Increased 357 damage from 50 > 60.

