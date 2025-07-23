Hello Closed Beta Testers, we've just released 2.9.2-RC08 which fixes a critical Steam Workshop bug.

Remember, changes marked below with "\[DEV]" affect this Closed Beta build only and not the overall changelog for Season 9, Patch II as a whole.

If you want to play the previous build, 2.9.2-RC07, it is available on the "mp_beta_previous" beta branch on Steam.

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC08) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

\[DEV] Fixed a bug where Steam Workshop subscriptions failed to load.

\[DEV] Following feedback from the last game night, 2Fort now has diverse spawn points for non-CTF modes.

\[DEV] Added more weapons and ammunition to 2Fort .

\[DEV] Removed 'Position-Aware' spawning option.

Fixed a bug where the game would try to precache "shield_charge.wav," despite the sound not existing.

🎮 Gameplay