23 July 2025 Build 19335382 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog V.1.4.2:

>Improved Flaggerong Face Animation in the Notebook
>Added School Temperature
>Added Secret Item in the Music Level
>Fixed Cleany catching Player delay (he will now Always catch you instantly with no delay)
>Added Secondary Building and School Gate in the Prologue
>Fixed bugs

