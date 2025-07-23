Changelog V.1.4.2:
>Improved Flaggerong Face Animation in the Notebook
>Added School Temperature
>Added Secret Item in the Music Level
>Fixed Cleany catching Player delay (he will now Always catch you instantly with no delay)
>Added Secondary Building and School Gate in the Prologue
>Fixed bugs
