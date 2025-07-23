 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19335358 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue that would cause customers to walk around looking like they are thinking all the time
  • Fixed visual that would not display the CCTV menu while hovering the camera
  • Change: Increased the chance to find legendary items by 1%
  • Change: Increased the chance to find rare items by 2%

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3038581
