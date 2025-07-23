- Fixed issue that would cause customers to walk around looking like they are thinking all the time
- Fixed visual that would not display the CCTV menu while hovering the camera
- Change: Increased the chance to find legendary items by 1%
- Change: Increased the chance to find rare items by 2%
0.4.1 - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3038581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update