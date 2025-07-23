[Version 0.1.10] - 2025-07-23
Added
- Added Glimpse enemy vocalizations
- Added reactive HUD portrait with animations:
- Animates when taking damage, healing, or low on health
- Includes facial expressions
- Added non-combat mode:
- Combat can be dynamically enabled or disabled
- HUD reflects combat-disabled state
- Combat is disabled in the intro level until you obtain your sword
- Combat is disabled in the hub world outside of the training room
- Added option to hold down a button to speed up or skip dialogue text
Changed
- Reworked enemy AI:
- Enemies are now more aggressive
- Improved behavior tree structure and random decision logic
- Adjusted attack token cooldowns and count
- Glimpse enemy fireballs now home less but move faster
- Reflected projectiles now move faster
- Increased speed of Form Level Up UI
Fixed
- Fixed bug where enemies could glitch and repeatedly spawn in the training room
- Fixed bug where skipping key cutscenes could break the game flow (e.g., ability granting or combat-start scenes)
- Added option to mark important cutscenes as non-skippable
- Fixed issue where the flow graph wouldn't load if no save data was present for the current level
- Fixed bug where the flow graph state wouldn't save or restore properly between levels
- Fixed soft lock when leveling up a form with no abilities left to select
- Fixed combat encounters not ending if enemies were killed immediately after spawning
- Fixed enemies not being invulnerable on their first frame after spawning
- Fixed wave manager failing progression check when all enemies died immediately
- Fixed wall hit detection not triggering on encounter barriers
- Fixed bug requiring save slot to be clicked twice after returning to the main menu
- Fixed bug where Kaito boss could teleport outside the arena during his ultimate
- Fixed small teleport bug with Kaito's ultimate
- Fixed geometry issues in Estate level, including moved entrance gate to prevent boss fight interference
- Fixed open floor in City level blockout
- Fixed player being able to trigger encounters from outside the intended area in Estate
Changed files in this update