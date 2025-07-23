 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

[Version 0.1.10] - 2025-07-23


Added

  • Added Glimpse enemy vocalizations
  • Added reactive HUD portrait with animations:
    - Animates when taking damage, healing, or low on health
    - Includes facial expressions
  • Added non-combat mode:
    - Combat can be dynamically enabled or disabled
    - HUD reflects combat-disabled state
    - Combat is disabled in the intro level until you obtain your sword
    - Combat is disabled in the hub world outside of the training room
  • Added option to hold down a button to speed up or skip dialogue text


Changed

  • Reworked enemy AI:
    - Enemies are now more aggressive
    - Improved behavior tree structure and random decision logic
    - Adjusted attack token cooldowns and count
  • Glimpse enemy fireballs now home less but move faster
  • Reflected projectiles now move faster
  • Increased speed of Form Level Up UI


Fixed

  • Fixed bug where enemies could glitch and repeatedly spawn in the training room
  • Fixed bug where skipping key cutscenes could break the game flow (e.g., ability granting or combat-start scenes)
  • Added option to mark important cutscenes as non-skippable
  • Fixed issue where the flow graph wouldn't load if no save data was present for the current level
  • Fixed bug where the flow graph state wouldn't save or restore properly between levels
  • Fixed soft lock when leveling up a form with no abilities left to select
  • Fixed combat encounters not ending if enemies were killed immediately after spawning
  • Fixed enemies not being invulnerable on their first frame after spawning
  • Fixed wave manager failing progression check when all enemies died immediately
  • Fixed wall hit detection not triggering on encounter barriers
  • Fixed bug requiring save slot to be clicked twice after returning to the main menu
  • Fixed bug where Kaito boss could teleport outside the arena during his ultimate
  • Fixed small teleport bug with Kaito's ultimate
  • Fixed geometry issues in Estate level, including moved entrance gate to prevent boss fight interference
  • Fixed open floor in City level blockout
  • Fixed player being able to trigger encounters from outside the intended area in Estate

Changed files in this update

